Placement platform for high-mix production

The SIPLACE SX is a leading placement platform for high-mix electronics production. The system’s flexibility begins with its huge component spectrum that is covered by three improved placement heads CP20, CPP, and TWIN.

The system offers many leader and conveyor options, and even odd-shaped components can be placed with exceptional reliability. Smaller boards, with sizes up to 450 x 260 mm, can be moved with the dual conveyor, and with the Smart Transport Module, boards up to 1525 x 560 mm can be processed.

The SIPLACE SX generates 3D images by combining two offset images taken by the high-resolution component camera. This enables the system to detect and flag even damaged THT pins reliably. The system also performs targeted on-board checks of highly critical areas for correct solder pads, missing components and correct positioning.

