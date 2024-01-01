3D automated optical inspection system

The 3Di series from Saki is a 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) system that incorporates both high resolution and high speed.

The newly developed high-resolution camera system ensures a sharply focussed image and provides enhanced inspection resolution for tiny components such as 0402 or 0201 mm SMD chips, fine-pitch ICs, and closely located pads.

The system delivers increased height measurement of components. Despite its high resolution, the height measurement extends up to 25 mm, enabling 3D inspection of all types of SMT-mounted parts including extremely tall components. And combined with the Z-axis option, the height measurement can be extended up to 40 mm.

The 3Di AOI system achieves an incredibly fast cycle time with 8 µm camera resolution. This cycle time is achieved by image capture, processing, and inspection algorithms being executed in parallel.

Saki’s soldering inspection algorithm improves pass/fail accuracy by assessing both soldering fillet shape and wetting height. Combined with the high-resolution images and enhanced colour visibility, the advanced dome lighting provides greatly improved operator judgement.

Techmet






