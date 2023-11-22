Smart modules month masterclasses

Quectel is hosting smart modules month during the month of February. This series of Masterclass webinars is dedicated to helping IoT solution developers understand how to implement smart IoT modules in their edge designs.
Grasping the functions and capabilities of smart modules is of paramount importance to deploying many cutting-edge applications reliant on highly advanced yet compact hardware. Therefore, these upcoming masterclasses are tailored to various key markets throughout the month. These sessions will be complemented with additional masterclasses covering medium- and high-precision GNSS, and external and combo antennas.
The first in the series titled ‘The benefits of smart modules in edge computing IoT’ for the EMEA region will take place on:
Read more...High-speed design seminar EDA Technologies
News
EDA Technologies has announced a comprehensive 4-day in-person course covering all aspects of the high-speed design process in collaboration with Chuck Corley.
Read more...Unleashing the power of AI-Edge processing
News
In this workshop, based on collaboration between NXP, Hailo and SolidRun, attendees will learn how the HummingBoard 8 Edge AI – based on i.MX 8M Plus and Hailo 8 – allows smooth HW and SW deployment of Edge AI use cases.
Read more...Tech Talks return in 2024
News
Back by popular demand, Silicon Labs presents the return of Tech Talks in 2024, exploring Matter, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wireless Compute, and LPWAN topics.
Read more...Avnet Silica shortlisted for award Avnet Silica
News
Avnet Silica, an Avnet company, was shortlisted in the 2023 European Excellence Awards, which honour the outstanding creativity and achievements of PR and communications professionals in Europe.
Read more...Quectel Masterclass series
News
In February, Quectel will host smart modules month – a series of Masterclass webinars dedicated to helping IoT solution developers understand how to implement smart IoT modules in their edge computing designs.