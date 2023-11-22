Smart modules month masterclasses

22 November 2023 News

Quectel is hosting smart modules month during the month of February. This series of Masterclass webinars is dedicated to helping IoT solution developers understand how to implement smart IoT modules in their edge designs.

Grasping the functions and capabilities of smart modules is of paramount importance to deploying many cutting-edge applications reliant on highly advanced yet compact hardware. Therefore, these upcoming masterclasses are tailored to various key markets throughout the month. These sessions will be complemented with additional masterclasses covering medium- and high-precision GNSS, and external and combo antennas.

The first in the series titled ‘The benefits of smart modules in edge computing IoT’ for the EMEA region will take place on:

Date: 2 February 2024

Time: 10:00

