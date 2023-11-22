Single-phase EMC filters

TDK Corporation has expanded its portfolio of single-phase EMC filters with the B84742A*R725 series. These components serve AC and DC applications up to 250 V and rated currents from 6 to 30 A. This means they can be used for increasingly popular DC infrastructure in the industrial and building sectors.

Available in five versions, the 97 x 60 x 34,5 mm (L x W x H) small single-phase filters, weighing no more than 310 g, can be snapped quickly and conveniently onto the TH35 DIN rail, also known as a top-hat rail. The conductors are fastened with M4 screws, and the screw connection is equipped with touch protection.

The insertion loss of the filters is very high. Depending on the model, this value is 40 dB for common mode and over 80 dB for differential mode noise, at frequencies between 70 kHz and 10 MHz. At the same time, leakage currents are very low at less than 2 mA, which prevents unintentional tripping of RCDs. All products in this family have a temperature rating of up to 55°C.

For short periods of time, the EMC filters can handle higher currents; 150% of the rated current is allowed for three minutes per hour, and 250% for 30 seconds per hour. This is particularly useful in drive applications when starting electric motors. Other typical AC and DC applications include industrial electronics, power supplies and ICT.

