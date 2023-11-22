Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Circuit & System Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Single-phase EMC filters

22 November 2023 Circuit & System Protection

TDK Corporation has expanded its portfolio of single-phase EMC filters with the B84742A*R725 series. These components serve AC and DC applications up to 250 V and rated currents from 6 to 30 A. This means they can be used for increasingly popular DC infrastructure in the industrial and building sectors.

Available in five versions, the 97 x 60 x 34,5 mm (L x W x H) small single-phase filters, weighing no more than 310 g, can be snapped quickly and conveniently onto the TH35 DIN rail, also known as a top-hat rail. The conductors are fastened with M4 screws, and the screw connection is equipped with touch protection.

The insertion loss of the filters is very high. Depending on the model, this value is 40 dB for common mode and over 80 dB for differential mode noise, at frequencies between 70 kHz and 10 MHz. At the same time, leakage currents are very low at less than 2 mA, which prevents unintentional tripping of RCDs. All products in this family have a temperature rating of up to 55°C.

For short periods of time, the EMC filters can handle higher currents; 150% of the rated current is allowed for three minutes per hour, and 250% for 30 seconds per hour. This is particularly useful in drive applications when starting electric motors. Other typical AC and DC applications include industrial electronics, power supplies and ICT.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Inductor supports temperatures up to 150°C
RS South Africa Passive Components
TDK has launched a highly durable inductor for automotive A2B applications that supports a wide temperature range of -55 up to 150°C.

Read more...
High-precision coreless current sensor
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
The Infineon XENSIV TLE4971 is a new automotive-qualified pre-programmed 120 A sensor without the saturation or hysteresis effects.

Read more...
Low-profile power inductors
RS South Africa Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new PLEA85 series of high-efficiency power inductors developed for battery-powered wearables and other devices.

Read more...
RS unveils Better World product range
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa recently announced the launch of its Better World product range, which includes products that are supported by trusted certifications and eco-labels.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: The significance of cleaning in ESD control
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
It is essential that ESD-protected workplace areas and equipment (tables, floors, work mats, trays, tools, machine elements) are cleaned with specialised antistatic cleaners.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD protective packaging
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
The primary objective of ESD protective packaging is to prevent ESD incidents within the packaging and facilitate the dissipation of charges from the outer surface.

Read more...
Indoor air-quality monitor
RS South Africa Test & Measurement
Manufactured by ebm-papst, the new indoor air-quality (IAQ) monitor constantly assesses five key factors that can affect people’s health, including particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO 2), volatile organic compounds (TVOC), temperature, and humidity.

Read more...
New NeoMesh protocol stack version
CST Electronics Circuit & System Protection
NeoCortec has released an updated NeoMesh protocol stack version 1.6 firmware for its NC2400 and NC1000 module series, which now supports the new Sensirion SHT4xA temperature and humidity sensor series.

Read more...
NewFeed feeder protection relay
NewElec Pretoria Circuit & System Protection
The NewFeed Feeder Protection Relay has been designed to protect the connection between solar farms and conventional power grids in both low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) distribution settings.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Fundamental principles of static control
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
The use of grounding products and testing equipment becomes essential to verify the proper functionality of static control systems in the work environment.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved