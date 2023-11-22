Anritsu at MWC 2024

22 November 2023 News

Anritsu Corporation will showcase new products and services at Mobile World Congress 2024 at Barcelona (Hall 5 Stand D41). As a long-term partner in the telecom industry for test and analytics solutions, Anritsu is helping to improve the performance of today’s 5G networks, and accelerate future connectivity for digital transformation.

Highlights on the stand will include an AI-powered RF sensing tool, an advanced digital twin simulation environment for C-V2X, NTN device measurements, and Field-to-lab Simulation Test. The company will also share findings from its research programmes evaluating the test methodologies and functional architecture for 6G.

AI for spectrum awareness

This solution will be of particular interest to test engineers and, based on Artificial Intelligence, provides a new class of RF sensing built on Anritsu Spectrum Analyzer and DeepSig software. Going beyond the capabilities of existing spectrum monitoring solutions, DeepSig software presents an AI-assisted system that detects and classifies signals, and simultaneously understands the spectrum environment to inform contextual analysis and decision making.

Wi-Fi standard 802.11be and its application in IoT

802.11be, also known as Wi-Fi 7, is the emerging new WLAN technology that is anticipated to enable applications and services like ultra-high-resolution video streaming beyond 4K and augmented/virtual reality. This demonstration will show comprehensive testing of a Wi-Fi 7 capable commercial device using the new 320 MHz bandwidth measurement option on Anritsu's MT8862A Wi-Fi Tester.

Visit Anritsu on stand 41, Hall 5 at MWC 2024 to find out more or visit www.anritsu.com





