Anritsu at MWC 2024
22 November 2023
News
Anritsu Corporation will showcase new products and services at Mobile World Congress 2024 at Barcelona (Hall 5 Stand D41). As a long-term partner in the telecom industry for test and analytics solutions, Anritsu is helping to improve the performance of today’s 5G networks, and accelerate future connectivity for digital transformation.
Highlights on the stand will include an AI-powered RF sensing tool, an advanced digital twin simulation environment for C-V2X, NTN device measurements, and Field-to-lab Simulation Test. The company will also share findings from its research programmes evaluating the test methodologies and functional architecture for 6G.
AI for spectrum awareness
This solution will be of particular interest to test engineers and, based on Artificial Intelligence, provides a new class of RF sensing built on Anritsu Spectrum Analyzer and DeepSig software. Going beyond the capabilities of existing spectrum monitoring solutions, DeepSig software presents an AI-assisted system that detects and classifies signals, and simultaneously understands the spectrum environment to inform contextual analysis and decision making.
Wi-Fi standard 802.11be and its application in IoT
802.11be, also known as Wi-Fi 7, is the emerging new WLAN technology that is anticipated to enable applications and services like ultra-high-resolution video streaming beyond 4K and augmented/virtual reality. This demonstration will show comprehensive testing of a Wi-Fi 7 capable commercial device using the new 320 MHz bandwidth measurement option on Anritsu's MT8862A Wi-Fi Tester.
Visit Anritsu on stand 41, Hall 5 at MWC 2024 to find out more or visit www.anritsu.com
Further reading:
Smart modules month masterclasses
Quectel Wireless Solutions
News
This series of Masterclass webinars is dedicated to helping IoT solution developers understand how to implement smart IoT modules in their edge designs.
Read more...
High-speed design seminar
EDA Technologies
News
EDA Technologies has announced a comprehensive 4-day in-person course covering all aspects of the high-speed design process in collaboration with Chuck Corley.
Read more...
Webinar: Design with GNSS
News
Learn about ST's Teseo GNSS module offering, updates on the latest additions, and precise positioning capabilities using Teseo-LIV4FM.
Read more...
Avnet Abacus gains distribution franchise
Avnet Abacus
News
Avnet Abacus gains distribution franchise for TE Connectivity’s rugged DEUTSCH connector, which will enable them to deliver the entire portfolio of TE products.
Read more...
Unleashing the power of AI-Edge processing
News
In this workshop, based on collaboration between NXP, Hailo and SolidRun, attendees will learn how the HummingBoard 8 Edge AI – based on i.MX 8M Plus and Hailo 8 – allows smooth HW and SW deployment of Edge AI use cases.
Read more...
Tech Talks return in 2024
News
Back by popular demand, Silicon Labs presents the return of Tech Talks in 2024, exploring Matter, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wireless Compute, and LPWAN topics.
Read more...
Webinar: Enabling the next generation of PV and ESS solutions
News
Experts from Infineon will discuss how Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) can improve performance in various power conversion stages to meet future application trends.
Read more...
Avnet Silica shortlisted for award
Avnet Silica
News
Avnet Silica, an Avnet company, was shortlisted in the 2023 European Excellence Awards, which honour the outstanding creativity and achievements of PR and communications professionals in Europe.
Read more...
Quectel Masterclass series
News
In February, Quectel will host smart modules month – a series of Masterclass webinars dedicated to helping IoT solution developers understand how to implement smart IoT modules in their edge computing designs.
Read more...
Africa Online Safety Fund announces grant winners
News
The Africa Online Safety Fund (AOSF) has announced the winners of this year’s grants, among them five organisations operating in South Africa.
Read more...