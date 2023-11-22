Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

Updated smart factory software released

22 November 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Yamaha Robotics SMT Section has released new YSUP smart factory software with automatic troubleshooting. The advanced functionality was previewed to Productronica visitors during the Munich event’s technical programme.

Presenting at the Productronica Forum, Yamaha’s Kamil Stasiak, SMT Section product marketing manager, described in-depth the new YSUP Analytics Dashboard that quickly identifies the causes of any assembly defects. The new functionality increases production efficiency and enables every shift, to achieve consistent productivity by relieving reliance on the production team’s diagnostic skills.

Operating continuously while assembly is ongoing, the auto-analytical functionality works with data from inline inspection systems and generates clear instructions for operators to take remedial action. The system also displays the effects of improvements on the YSUP Dashboard monitor to keep production teams always up to speed with progress. The underlying platform is based on statistical techniques and allows scaling to add further analytics tools.

The new Dashboard is fully integrated in Yamaha’s YSUP intelligent factory software, which provides production support tools for planning, implementing, measuring, and improving manufacturing on surface-mount production lines. The tools include applications for scheduling production, creating work orders, programming inline equipment, managing components, monitoring production status, ensuring traceability, predicting results, and reviewing workflows.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 822 8555
Email: terence@truthelectronics.co.za
www: www.truthelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Truth Electronic Manufacturing


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Short pulse fibre laser marker
ElectroMechanica Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic’s LP-ZV series is a 3D short pulse laser marker that offers high speed and precision, making it ideal for a wide range of metal or plastic marking applications.

Read more...
High-speed pick-and-place platform
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic introduced its next-generation MYPro A40 pick-and-place solution, equipped with an all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology at Productronica 2023 in Munich.

Read more...
Yamaha at Productronica 2023
Truth Electronic Manufacturing News
Yamaha Robotics displayed the latest-generation 1 STOP SMART SOLUTION at Productronica 2023, bringing together the complete set of new YR series printers, surface-mounters, and inspection machines.

Read more...
SKEG: transforming ideas into reality
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
SKEG operates at the forefront of DeepTech product innovation and development, and operates through delivering product development services, innovation capital services, and its manufacturing and operations services.

Read more...
Sign and label printer
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new S3700 sign and label printer from Brady is a multi-colour industrial label printer that delivers both safety and efficiency for a business operation.

Read more...
Boosting productivity with automated troubleshooting tools
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
New surface-mount assembly analytics tools minimise stoppage time and raise production-line efficiency by identifying the causes of defects and recommending corrective actions.

Read more...
Yamaha powers surface-mount production upgrade
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha’s latest Sigma premium mounters and YRi-V 3D AOI were chosen to boost future productivity and quality at building-automation innovator Vimar.

Read more...
Benchtop single-point selective soldering system
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The all-new low-cost Pilot machine from Pillarhouse International has been designed as an entry-level, handload, benchtop machine for small- to medium-batch manufacturers.

Read more...
The benefit of filtration systems in hazardous environments
Allan McKinnon & Associates Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Weller’s fume extraction and filtering systems are designed to make breathable air in the workplace healthier by eliminating harmful substances from work areas.

Read more...
Advanced graphite embedding capability for PCB thermal management
Conical Technologies Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Teledyne Labtech has announced a major new capability, allowing the embedding of layers of synthetic graphite within RF and microwave PCBs. This provides weight savings for applications where size, weight, and power (SWaP) are key.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved