Updated smart factory software released

Yamaha Robotics SMT Section has released new YSUP smart factory software with automatic troubleshooting. The advanced functionality was previewed to Productronica visitors during the Munich event’s technical programme.
Presenting at the Productronica Forum, Yamaha’s Kamil Stasiak, SMT Section product marketing manager, described in-depth the new YSUP Analytics Dashboard that quickly identifies the causes of any assembly defects. The new functionality increases production efficiency and enables every shift, to achieve consistent productivity by relieving reliance on the production team’s diagnostic skills.
Operating continuously while assembly is ongoing, the auto-analytical functionality works with data from inline inspection systems and generates clear instructions for operators to take remedial action. The system also displays the effects of improvements on the YSUP Dashboard monitor to keep production teams always up to speed with progress. The underlying platform is based on statistical techniques and allows scaling to add further analytics tools.
The new Dashboard is fully integrated in Yamaha’s YSUP intelligent factory software, which provides production support tools for planning, implementing, measuring, and improving manufacturing on surface-mount production lines. The tools include applications for scheduling production, creating work orders, programming inline equipment, managing components, monitoring production status, ensuring traceability, predicting results, and reviewing workflows.
