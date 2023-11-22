RFID reader
22 November 2023
Test & Measurement
The EXA81 from Brady turns any smartphone or tablet into a personal radar that can pick up radio signals from all RFID-labelled items, assets, tools and equipment within 15 metres. Easily select any item and hone in with sounds and visuals.
The EXA81 has the following features:
• Reads 1000+ items per second within 15 metres.
• Scan anything: the device reads UHF RFID labels from up to 15 metres, and easily scans barcodes and 2D codes up close.
• No battery swaps necessary. The EXA81 works 24 hours on a single charge.
• Great connectivity. It is compatible with a wide range of smart devices that can be linked wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.3 or USB-C cable.
• The ergonomic pistol grip with trigger enables fast and comfortable scanning all day long.
The EXA81 can also be combined with a smartphone or tablet. This add-on turns mobile devices into personal radars. It enables every team member to quickly find any item labelled with battery-free RFID labels, without needing line of sight.
For more information contact Brady South Africa, +27 11 704 3295, africa@bradycorp.com, www.bradysouthafrica.com
