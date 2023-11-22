High-density push-lock connector

Amphenol LTW’s new 33-pin Ultra High-Density (UHD) X-Lok mini-size push lock connector boasts compact design and high contact density, providing space efficiency and enhanced data transmission. This connector is ideal for the newest automation systems, sensor arrangements, industrial cameras, medical equipment, and for measurement and control technology.
The UHD connector offers a cost-effective solution, ensuring optimal performance in constrained spaces. With up to 33 contacts available, this blind mate connector is manufactured with a metal housing to offer excellent shielding.
The high-performance connector provides audible feedback, and being compact, has a mounting only 14 mm in diameter.
Mill-Max expands Omniball family Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced two new Omniball spring-loaded pins, one for low-profile purposes, and one that provides greater stroke and higher current-carrying capacity.
Read more...Miniature connectors allow 18 Gbps data transfer Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Fischer Connectors has released new high-speed connectors and cable assemblies for Ultra High Definition (UHD) audio/video data transfer at 18 Gbps in demanding environments, matching the performance speed of HDMI 2.0.
Read more...Isolation transformers for high-speed SPE applications ASIC Design Services
Interconnection
Utilising the UWBX patent pending technology, HALO has been able to achieve the high-speed performance needed to meet insertion loss and return loss required for a fully-compliant 2.5GBASE-T1 Ethernet port over single-pair copper cables.
Read more...Electronic enclosures customisation Communica
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Modifying an enclosure in-house can be tedious and difficult to achieve, and detracts from the main core of your business, which is why Hammond offers the service.
Read more...Understanding all-weather cables Helukabel SA
Interconnection
By incorporating weather-resistant features, all-weather cables mitigate the risks of cable damage, electrical faults, and subsequent power outages, to ensure a robust electrical infrastructure.
Read more...Hermetically sealed connectors Hiconnex
Interconnection
Invented by Glenair, CODE RED is an innovative sealing encapsulant and application process that provides durable hermetic sealing in a lightweight aluminium package.
Read more...Spring-loaded connectors from Mill-Max Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced a new lineup of spring-loaded pins available with either pointed or flat tip plungers, providing solutions for specialised connection requirements.