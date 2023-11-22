High-density push-lock connector

22 November 2023 Interconnection

Amphenol LTW’s new 33-pin Ultra High-Density (UHD) X-Lok mini-size push lock connector boasts compact design and high contact density, providing space efficiency and enhanced data transmission. This connector is ideal for the newest automation systems, sensor arrangements, industrial cameras, medical equipment, and for measurement and control technology.

The UHD connector offers a cost-effective solution, ensuring optimal performance in constrained spaces. With up to 33 contacts available, this blind mate connector is manufactured with a metal housing to offer excellent shielding.

The high-performance connector provides audible feedback, and being compact, has a mounting only 14 mm in diameter.

