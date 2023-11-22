Enhanced suite of IoT solutions
22 November 2023
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Duxbury Networking has highlighted the enhanced suite of IoT solutions which will stem from Rajant’s recent acquisition of Reios SRL in Italy. This will enhance the Kinetic Mesh offerings to bring comprehensive, automated operational intelligence solutions to South African companies.
With Rajant Reios, customers can collect and monitor data with a single, open, and flexible IoT platform across a Rajant Kinetic Mesh wireless network. Reios brings intelligent insights to all facets of an operation through various devices that support the platform’s different applications – Smart Lighting, sTrack, IoT BMS, sDesk, and Smart Picking.
Smart Lighting: Energy-efficient, cost-saving optimised illumination that enables sophisticated IoT applications and services throughout the covered space.
sTrack: Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) to monitor staff health and safety on the worksite, and to track equipment and valuable materials anywhere for cost optimisation management and security.
IoT BMS: Flexible and responsive Building Management System (BMS) for dynamic indoor environmental human comfort and security, while decreasing energy usage.
sDesk: Activity-based cutting-edge IoT office resources that evolve with workforce needs and policy changes, while improving comfort and lowering operational costs.
Smart Picking: Integrated visual aid for simplified semi-automated warehouse operations to improve order fulfilment, staff safety, and revenue returns.
“We are excited about the integration of Reios SRL's advanced IoT capabilities into the Rajant Kinetic Mesh offerings. This acquisition opens new possibilities for South African businesses to leverage state-of-the-art operational intelligence solutions. With these enhanced tools, our customers can expect to see significant improvements in efficiency, safety, and data management across various industries,” says Teresa Huysamen, wireless business unit manager at Duxbury Networking.
For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, www.duxbury.co.za
