Clean soldering tips in one second

22 November 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

With the introduction of the new Weller WATC100 soldering tip cleaner, users achieve greater control and productivity in all soldering operations. Optimised for use in production facilities, the compact WATC100 cleans soldering tips and desoldering tweezers within one second, with no residue on components or the workbench.

The new versatile Weller WATC100, with automatic on/off activation, cleans soldering tips and tweezers cleanly and efficiently, without spilling debris that could damage components. Thanks to optimally cleaned tips, users gain full control over the soldering process. This ensures greater efficiency and productivity for all soldering tasks.

Due to the time saved compared to manual cleaning, the use of the WATC100 already reduces production costs in the short term. The better heat transfer of the optimally cleaned soldering tips also ensures consistently high-quality soldering results.

“When developing the WATC100, the focus was on greater efficiency and production cost reductions for the user. Compared to conventional cleaning methods, the automatic cleaning with the WATC100 extends the service life of the soldering tips by up to double, another important factor in reducing production costs,” says Gerald Gardener, global product manager, Weller Tools.

With its compact design and ESD-safe housing, the WATC100 was specially developed for efficient work at workbenches in production facilities.

Credit(s)

Allan McKinnon & Associates





