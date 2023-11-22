Clean soldering tips in one second

With the introduction of the new Weller WATC100 soldering tip cleaner, users achieve greater control and productivity in all soldering operations. Optimised for use in production facilities, the compact WATC100 cleans soldering tips and desoldering tweezers within one second, with no residue on components or the workbench.
The new versatile Weller WATC100, with automatic on/off activation, cleans soldering tips and tweezers cleanly and efficiently, without spilling debris that could damage components. Thanks to optimally cleaned tips, users gain full control over the soldering process. This ensures greater efficiency and productivity for all soldering tasks.
Due to the time saved compared to manual cleaning, the use of the WATC100 already reduces production costs in the short term. The better heat transfer of the optimally cleaned soldering tips also ensures consistently high-quality soldering results.
“When developing the WATC100, the focus was on greater efficiency and production cost reductions for the user. Compared to conventional cleaning methods, the automatic cleaning with the WATC100 extends the service life of the soldering tips by up to double, another important factor in reducing production costs,” says Gerald Gardener, global product manager, Weller Tools.
With its compact design and ESD-safe housing, the WATC100 was specially developed for efficient work at workbenches in production facilities.
Updated smart factory software released Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT Section has released new YSUP smart factory software with automatic troubleshooting.
Read more...Short pulse fibre laser marker ElectroMechanica
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic’s LP-ZV series is a 3D short pulse laser marker that offers high speed and precision, making it ideal for a wide range of metal or plastic marking applications.
Read more...High-speed pick-and-place platform MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic introduced its next-generation MYPro A40 pick-and-place solution, equipped with an all-new MX7 high-speed mounthead technology at Productronica 2023 in Munich.
Read more...SKEG: transforming ideas into reality
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
SKEG operates at the forefront of DeepTech product innovation and development, and operates through delivering product development services, innovation capital services, and its manufacturing and operations services.
Read more...Sign and label printer
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new S3700 sign and label printer from Brady is a multi-colour industrial label printer that delivers both safety and efficiency for a business operation.
Read more...Yamaha powers surface-mount production upgrade Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha’s latest Sigma premium mounters and YRi-V 3D AOI were chosen to boost future productivity and quality at building-automation innovator Vimar.
Read more...Benchtop single-point selective soldering system MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The all-new low-cost Pilot machine from Pillarhouse International has been designed as an entry-level, handload, benchtop machine for small- to medium-batch manufacturers.
Read more...Advanced graphite embedding capability for PCB thermal management Conical Technologies
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Teledyne Labtech has announced a major new capability, allowing the embedding of layers of synthetic graphite within RF and microwave PCBs. This provides weight savings for applications where size, weight, and power (SWaP) are key.