Nordic’s wireless IoT experts will provide insights into both existing and emerging wireless technology solutions, equipping attendees to get the most out of their IoT projects.
These events are specifically tailored for those who aren’t yet familiar with Nordic and its wireless IoT offering. This is a unique opportunity to get an overview of Nordic’s solutions portfolio from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, power management, Matter, LE Audio, IoT security and beyond. At Nordic Tech Tour attendees will interact directly with experts, ensuring that all IoT development questions are addressed. Registration is free.
Agenda
09:00 Start
• Welcome and introduction.
• Overview of Bluetooth LE solution and multi-protocol SoCs.
• Accelerating development with software and tools.
• Enabling low-power Wi-Fi 6.
• Unifying the smart home with Matter.
Afternoon
• Designing secure IoT products.
• How cellular IoT (NB-IoT/LTE-M) and cloud services unlock new applications.
• Introduction to DECT NR+: The first non-cellular 5G technology.
• The future of power management ICs.
• Introduction to Bluetooth LE Audio technology and use cases.
• Benefits of machine learning in low-power wireless applications.
• Devkit distribution.
Limited seats are available and are subject to pre-qualification.
