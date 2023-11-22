Categories

Nordic tech tour

22 November 2023 News

Nordic’s wireless IoT experts will provide insights into both existing and emerging wireless technology solutions, equipping attendees to get the most out of their IoT projects.

These events are specifically tailored for those who aren’t yet familiar with Nordic and its wireless IoT offering. This is a unique opportunity to get an overview of Nordic’s solutions portfolio from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, power management, Matter, LE Audio, IoT security and beyond. At Nordic Tech Tour attendees will interact directly with experts, ensuring that all IoT development questions are addressed. Registration is free.

Agenda

09:00 Start

• Welcome and introduction.

• Overview of Bluetooth LE solution and multi-protocol SoCs.

• Accelerating development with software and tools.

• Enabling low-power Wi-Fi 6.

• Unifying the smart home with Matter.

Afternoon

• Designing secure IoT products.

• How cellular IoT (NB-IoT/LTE-M) and cloud services unlock new applications.

• Introduction to DECT NR+: The first non-cellular 5G technology.

• The future of power management ICs.

• Introduction to Bluetooth LE Audio technology and use cases.

• Benefits of machine learning in low-power wireless applications.

• Devkit distribution.

Limited seats are available and are subject to pre-qualification.

Cape Town: 11 March 2024

Durban: 13 March 2024

Johannesburg: 15 March 2024

Further information can be sourced by sending an email to ntt@nordicsemi.no or contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


