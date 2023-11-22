Categories

Anglia announces Bulgin as supplier of the year

22 November 2023 News

Anglia Components announced Bulgin as the recipient of its prestigious Supplier of the Year award. Bulgin specialises in the design and manufacture of environmentally-sealed waterproof connectors and electronic components.

Commenting on the award, John Bowman, marketing director at Anglia, said, “Bulgin is Anglia’s number one connector franchise. This is not just down to their innovative products, but the exceptional support provided by the Bulgin team at all levels from management, commercial, engineering, marketing and logistics. Bulgin’s customer orientated focus matches our own at Anglia, and this award recognises the unwavering commitment and support Bulgin provides daily.”

German Casillas, chief commercial officer, and Eric Smith, distribution sales director, at Bulgin, added, “We’re delighted to receive this award from Anglia. They represent a key part of our distribution network, and we value the team’s strong relationships with their customer base. We’ve seen significant sales growth and great customer acceptance of Bulgin through Anglia, and we hope that this partnership may long continue.”

Headquartered in Cambridgeshire, in 2023 Bulgin celebrated 100 years of manufacturing components to cater to a global customer base across a variety of markets, including marine, agriculture and consumer electronics. In 2016, Bulgin announced the strategic incorporation of sister company Arcolectric into its business offering to expand Bulgin’s expertise and range, particularly in electromechanical switches.


