High-speed PIN diode

22 November 2023 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Vishay’s new high-speed Silicon PIN diode can detect both visible and near infra-red radiation over a wide spectrum range from 350 to 1100 nm. Offered in a compact 2,0 x 1,8 x 0,6 mm package, this surface-mount PIN photodiode delivers enhanced sensitivity for visible light.

With its simple integration into circuits and precise signal detection, the sensor can be used in a wide range of applications, including heart rate monitoring and pulse oximetry in wearable devices.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





