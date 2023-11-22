High-speed PIN diode

Vishay’s new high-speed Silicon PIN diode can detect both visible and near infra-red radiation over a wide spectrum range from 350 to 1100 nm. Offered in a compact 2,0 x 1,8 x 0,6 mm package, this surface-mount PIN photodiode delivers enhanced sensitivity for visible light.
With its simple integration into circuits and precise signal detection, the sensor can be used in a wide range of applications, including heart rate monitoring and pulse oximetry in wearable devices.
The next evolutionary step in customisable logic Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
To address the expanding need for increasing levels of customisation in embedded applications, Microchip Technology is offering a tailored hardware solution with the launch of its PIC16F13145 family of microcontrollers.
Read more...CNH data output devices for AI applications Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
STMicroelectronics’ CH family of time-of-flight sensor devices feature compact and normalised histogram (CNH) data output for artificial intelligence applications requiring raw data from a high-performance multizone ToF sensor.
Read more...Microcontroller with Bluetooth LE 5.3 Altron Arrow
News
The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications. The STM32WBA offers essential ...
Read more...Comprehensive AI computing solution Altron Arrow
News
Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the BOXER-8640AI fanless Box PC from AAEON Technology brings AI capabilities to the edge. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin’s Ampere architecture boasts 1792 CUDA and 56 ...
Read more...Isolated solid state relay Altron Arrow
Passive Components
The ISO808, ISO808-1 (PowerSO-36) and ISO808Q, ISO808Q-1 (TFQFPN32) are galvanic isolated eight-channel drivers featuring a low supply current.
Read more...The dream of Edge AI Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice AI & ML
AI technology carries a great promise – the idea that machines can make decisions based on the world around them, processing information like a human might. But the promise of AI is currently only being fulfilled by big machines.
Read more...Programmable BLE 5.3 SoC Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BlueNRG-LPS is an ultra-low power programmable Bluetooth Low Energy wireless SoC solution from STMicroelectronics that embeds the company’s state-of-the-art 2.4 GHz radio IP.