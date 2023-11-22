Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

High-speed PIN diode

22 November 2023 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Vishay’s new high-speed Silicon PIN diode can detect both visible and near infra-red radiation over a wide spectrum range from 350 to 1100 nm. Offered in a compact 2,0 x 1,8 x 0,6 mm package, this surface-mount PIN photodiode delivers enhanced sensitivity for visible light.

With its simple integration into circuits and precise signal detection, the sensor can be used in a wide range of applications, including heart rate monitoring and pulse oximetry in wearable devices.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The next evolutionary step in customisable logic
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
To address the expanding need for increasing levels of customisation in embedded applications, Microchip Technology is offering a tailored hardware solution with the launch of its PIC16F13145 family of microcontrollers.

Read more...
CNH data output devices for AI applications
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
STMicroelectronics’ CH family of time-of-flight sensor devices feature compact and normalised histogram (CNH) data output for artificial intelligence applications requiring raw data from a high-performance multizone ToF sensor.

Read more...
LTE 4G compact low profile compact antenna
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Platch LTE 4G compact low-profile antenna is designed for pit lid, ground level, and height-critical LTE/4G applications.

Read more...
Wireless MCU with 15 years of battery life
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
ST has integrated an industry-unique ultra-low-power radio which the MCU can power-down to save energy while listening continuously for a wake-up signal.

Read more...
High bandwidth current-sense amplifier
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The AD8410A from Analog Devices is a high voltage, high-bandwidth current-sense amplifier which features an initial gain of 20 V/V.

Read more...
Microcontroller with Bluetooth LE 5.3
Altron Arrow News
The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications. The STM32WBA offers essential ...

Read more...
Comprehensive AI computing solution
Altron Arrow News
Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the BOXER-8640AI fanless Box PC from AAEON Technology brings AI capabilities to the edge. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin’s Ampere architecture boasts 1792 CUDA and 56 ...

Read more...
Isolated solid state relay
Altron Arrow Passive Components
The ISO808, ISO808-1 (PowerSO-36) and ISO808Q, ISO808Q-1 (TFQFPN32) are galvanic isolated eight-channel drivers featuring a low supply current.

Read more...
The dream of Edge AI
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice AI & ML
AI technology carries a great promise – the idea that machines can make decisions based on the world around them, processing information like a human might. But the promise of AI is currently only being fulfilled by big machines.

Read more...
Programmable BLE 5.3 SoC
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BlueNRG-LPS is an ultra-low power programmable Bluetooth Low Energy wireless SoC solution from STMicroelectronics that embeds the company’s state-of-the-art 2.4 GHz radio IP.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved