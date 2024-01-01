White residues on the assembly

When white residues suddenly appear on assemblies for unknown reasons, the customer is often confused – and the first idea is often the same: something must be wrong with the cleaner. However, this is only the cause in extremely rare cases. In the majority of cases, there are other causes – but these can be manifold.
In many cases, changes in the assemblies are responsible. Cheaper materials, less development time, or simply a change of supplier can be the cause. A supposedly more favourable offer can also have disadvantages. If the new parts are not compatible with the previous cleaning process, problems arise – not infrequently in the form of white residues. If it is not possible to switch back to the old components, the only option is often process optimisation.
Reasons for white residues
Solder resist mask not completely cured: One reason that often causes white residues is that the solder mask is not completely cured. In this case, water from the cleaning process can accumulate in the material of the solder mask and condense there at room temperature. This can also lead to staining. A solution that is as practical as it is pragmatic: a hot hair dryer, held over the assembly for some time, quickly makes the milky, white residues disappear.
Solder paste change: A change of solder paste is also often responsible for white residues. If the change is made without first consulting the manufacturer of the cleaning media, the cleaner may not be able to optimally remove the new solder paste with the same system settings. Again, if the cleaner is not to be changed, in most cases other parameters will have to be changed.
In principle, however, there are a whole host of reasons why white residues can occur. Other causes include the quality or temperature of the rinse water. However, these problems can also be eliminated by adjusting the parameters or preparing the rinsing medium. If a cleaner has already been used too often, it is sometimes possible to achieve the desired result again by increasing the concentration.
In general, it can be stated that in most cases where complications with white residues occur, good results can be achieved by optimising the process. If a solution to the problem cannot be found in this way, consultation with an experienced solution provider who can analyse each case individually should be the next port of call. A change of cleaner is usually only necessary in the rarest of cases.
Modern vision systems in manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Using an intelligent vision system provides a proactive approach, which helps prevent faulty products from reaching the market, thereby reducing customer complaints and minimising recall costs.
Read more...Designing and manufacturing robust enclosures for extreme environments
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The lifecycle of robust edge devices starts with design, and all aspects, including electronic components, packaging, shipping, installation, and servicing needs to be considered at the design stage to ensure that an edge device can operate in the environment it is intended for.
Read more...Maximising soldering iron tip life Vepac Electronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
During the soldering process, the soldering iron tip undergoes physical changes. These changes, over time, affect the ability of the soldering iron tip to make quality solder connections, and can decrease an operator’s performance.
Read more...Reducing solder paste spatter during reflow Techmet
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Splash is a problem that solder paste will inevitably encounter during the welding process, and distinguishing between spatter and solder ball is the first step in solving the problem.
Read more...Issues surrounding foam when cleaning MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Foam is a common issue in the electronic cleaning world, and this article lists the common issues and solutions to preventing foam build up.
Read more...Clean soldering tips in one second Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Weller has introduced the new WATC100 soldering tip cleaner that can clean soldering tips and desoldering tweezers efficiently and safely in just one second.
Read more...Directory of Suppliers 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Contact details and core business offering of prominent and trusted companies involved in, and supplying to, the local electronics manufacturing industry.
Read more...Printing without limits MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The recently announced MYPro S series is a robust, highly accurate and user-friendly stencil printer that has been designed with all the functionalities expected from a modern screen printer.
Read more...High-speed chip mounter Quamba Technologies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The XM520 from Hanwha Precision Machinery is a general-purpose chip mounter capable of handling up to 100 000 components per hour.