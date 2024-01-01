Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

Issues surrounding foam when cleaning

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Foam is a common issue in the cleaning world. If left unchecked, foam can cause the following symptoms:

• Leaks.

• Excessive rinsing.

• Pump cavitation.

• Pump seal failure.

Fortunately, it is among the easiest problems to correct.

There are several causes for foam. They include equipment parameters, flux selection, chemical selection, and process control. Each has its own unique solution.

Cause A:

• Liquid flux out of specification (solids content).

• Inadequate preheat.

Solution A:

Most wave soldering machines are equipped with a foam or spray fluxer. A foam fluxer utilises an air-stone placed at the bottom of a liquid flux reservoir. A small volume of air is injected into the air-stone, causing the flux to develop a foam ‘head’. The flux develops the head of foam due to a foaming agent that is added to the flux during manufacturing.

This foaming agent is designed to be burned off the board during the preheat and soldering process. If the foaming agents are not completely burned off, they will be carried into the cleaning system on the board’s surface. Foaming agents will foam when presented with high-pressure water sprays like those in a spray-in-air cleaning system.

It needs to be ensured that the boards are preheated properly, and that the dwell time with the solder is sufficient. The specific gravity of the fluxes may also be checked. All fluxes have a solids content. The only way to maintain that solids content is to monitor and adjust the flux’s specific gravity at least twice per day. If the flux’s specific gravity is not maintained, the solids content will rise, increasing the likelihood of foam.

If foam occurs in a water-soluble flux removal application using water only as a cleaning agent, the assemblies should be cleaned with a defluxing chemical additive. Most defluxing chemicals contain defoaming agents which will reduce or eliminate foam.

Cause B:

• Liquid flux added to the top side of an assembly (on wave solder applications).

Solution B:

If assemblies are being hand soldered (including hand rework), a squeeze bottle containing foaming flux must not be used. Application of foaming flux will cause the board to produce foam during the wash or rinse cycles. Only a non-foaming flux should be used in all hand soldering/rework applications.

Cause C:

• Inadequate volume of defluxing chemical.

Solution C:

If a defluxing chemical is being utilised, one must be sure that there is an adequate percentage of chemical being added to the wash solution. Most defluxing chemicals contain a de-foaming agent. If the percentage of chemical is too low, there may not be enough de-foaming agent to prevent foam. Frequently, the solution is to increase the percentage of defluxing chemical being used in the wash cycle.

Cause D:

• Liquid temporary solder masks.

Solution D:

Liquid ‘spot masks’, that are soluble in water, are notorious for causing foam. A better approach is to use a latex spot mask, and peel it off after reflow and prior to cleaning.

Cause E:

• Inadequate segregation of fluids between wash and rinse.

Solution E:

Excessive foam frequently appears in the rinse section of a machine (inline) or in the rinse cycle (batch). If there is insufficient segregation of the wash solution from the rinse water, low percentages of wash solution can be dragged out into the rinse water. The solution is to increase fluid segregation between the wash and rinse cycle.

Cause F:

• Wash solution loaded.

Solution F:

If the wash solution in your cleaner is being reused cycle after cycle, there is a possibility that the solution is loaded. A highly loaded wash solution may lead to inadequate cleaning and foaming.

If the suggestions above do not help, one may control the foam by using a de-foaming chemical. Most defluxing chemical suppliers sell a liquid de-foaming agent, which may be added to the wash solution to prevent or reduce foam.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 869 0049
Fax: +27 83 232 7904
Email: mykay@iafrica.com
www: www.mykaytronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about MyKay Tronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Modern vision systems in manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Using an intelligent vision system provides a proactive approach, which helps prevent faulty products from reaching the market, thereby reducing customer complaints and minimising recall costs.

Read more...
Designing and manufacturing robust enclosures for extreme environments
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The lifecycle of robust edge devices starts with design, and all aspects, including electronic components, packaging, shipping, installation, and servicing needs to be considered at the design stage to ensure that an edge device can operate in the environment it is intended for.

Read more...
Maximising soldering iron tip life
Vepac Electronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
During the soldering process, the soldering iron tip undergoes physical changes. These changes, over time, affect the ability of the soldering iron tip to make quality solder connections, and can decrease an operator’s performance.

Read more...
White residues on the assembly
Electronic Industry Supplies Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
When white residues suddenly appear on assemblies for unknown reasons, the customer is often confused – and the first idea is often the same: something must be wrong with the cleaner. But this is only the cause in extremely rare cases.

Read more...
Reducing solder paste spatter during reflow
Techmet Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Splash is a problem that solder paste will inevitably encounter during the welding process, and distinguishing between spatter and solder ball is the first step in solving the problem.

Read more...
Clean soldering tips in one second
Allan McKinnon & Associates Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Weller has introduced the new WATC100 soldering tip cleaner that can clean soldering tips and desoldering tweezers efficiently and safely in just one second.

Read more...
Directory of Suppliers 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Contact details and core business offering of prominent and trusted companies involved in, and supplying to, the local electronics manufacturing industry.

Read more...
Updated smart factory software released
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT Section has released new YSUP smart factory software with automatic troubleshooting.

Read more...
Printing without limits
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The recently announced MYPro S series is a robust, highly accurate and user-friendly stencil printer that has been designed with all the functionalities expected from a modern screen printer.

Read more...
High-speed chip mounter
Quamba Technologies Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The XM520 from Hanwha Precision Machinery is a general-purpose chip mounter capable of handling up to 100 000 components per hour.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved