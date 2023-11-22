Duxbury expands Aruba wireless access point range
22 November 2023
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Duxbury Networking has announced the South African availability of the Aruba Instant On AP22D Wi-Fi 6 access point (AP), that brings enhanced connectivity to small businesses, boutique hotels, medical offices, schools, restaurants, and homes.
The AP22D boasts a compact design, with four 1 Gb Ethernet ports and an 802.11ax 2x2 Wi-Fi Certified 6 access point. It can effectively manage multiple connections at the best possible speed, while enabling more devices to access the network without experiencing bottlenecks or performance degradation.
Its advanced features include 1024-quadrature amplitude modulation (1024-QAM) that gives the AP22D a 25% increase over more traditional 256-QAM devices. This significantly improves throughput to ensure high quality of service. The 2.5GbE uplink port doubles the capacity of bandwidth over previous 1GbE ports, making the AP the ideal device for data-intensive tasks across a variety of environments.
Users have a variety of ways to power the AP22D APS. There is the traditional method of using a local power adaptor with a wired connection to the AP. But beyond that, they can also derive power via the ethernet switch or use a power over ethernet (PoE) injector. Finally, local power using a Smart Mesh connected AP completes the offerings.
For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za
