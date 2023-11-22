Miniature SIP reed relay with 5 kV stand-off capability

Pickering Electronics has added a 5 kV stand-off, up to 1,5 kV switching version to its single-in-line Series 104 reed relay family. Previously, to achieve a 5 kV stand-off rating, a larger, non-SIP (Single-in-Line-Package) relay was required. Four of the new 104 5D parts can fit the same PCB area that one larger style occupied, even with sufficient clearance space between adjacent parts.

Commented Kevin Mallett, technical specialist at Pickering Electronics: “This is the first miniature SIP reed relay with a standoff of up to 5 kV and up to 1,5 kV switching, and so is particularly advantageous where a compact design is essential, as the devices can stack at just 6,35 mm. Despite its size, the relay maintains reliable performance, ensuring that high-voltage switching, or control operations can be conducted effectively and safely.”

The Series 104 reed relays are ideal for mixed-signal semiconductor testers, cable testing, monitoring photovoltaic efficiency, EVs & charge point testing, mining gas analysis, medical electronics, in-circuit test equipment, high-voltage instrumentation, and more. 5 kV devices are available in 1 Form A (SPST NO), and 5, 12 or 24 V coils, with optional internal diode protection.

Where extended operating temperature ranges are required, 104HTs are designed to work from -40 to 125°C, or custom versions are available up to 150°C.

