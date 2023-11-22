PCB test points

Test points should be considered a fundamental in any design: an engineer in the development environment will need to attach scope leads and other instruments to the PCB under development. Maintaining these access points in the final production versions will prove invaluable during the life of the equipment for service, adjustment, and debug, or repair activities.
There are two principal types of test point – through-hole and surface mount. Vero Technologies also offers solder, wire wrap and pressfit for use in prototyping, development, or production PCBs. The common use of test points provides a connection to which probes can be securely clipped; thus, a closed loop of some form is normally preferred.
Through hole
The spring design allows the terminal assembly to be inserted without damaging the hole plating, and is self-retaining for ease of soldering. They are finished in materials designed for RoHS compliance, extended shelf life, and good solderability, with assemblies available in a range of lengths and pack sizes. The sintered glass bead has a recommended maximum working temperature of 475°C which exceeds all current standard temperature profile requirements.
All through-hole test points are suitable for pressfit and solder insertion and offer feed-on and feed-through options. Wire wrap pins are also available for socket applications. Wire wrap and pressfit pins and terminals are available for 1,02 mm holes, while solder pins are available for both 1,02 and 1,32 mm holes.
Surface mount
For surface mount test points, three industry-standard sized loop terminals are available, all compatible with industry-standard probes, clips and hooks. The 0603 and 0805 smaller sizes are of nickel-plated stainless-steel construction, whilst the largest 1206 size is based on a copper alloy construction.
These test points are also available is a 2 mm high, 1 mm diameter ball and socket terminal. These require a maximum pad size of only 2,0 mm, enabling it to be placed by any pick and place machine in even the most congested board designs. The socket has less than 2 mΩ contact resistance, is rated at 3 A, and provides gentle detachment. The matching 3,2 mm diameter socket has a ±30° angular movement before disconnection, giving good retention during use.
