Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Shorten your design cycle

22 November 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

NXP’s new evaluation board allows engineers to design smarter and faster. The CANHUBK344 evaluation board is ideal for mobile robotics and industrial automation applications.

The evaluation board is based on the Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 general-purpose automotive microcontroller, featuring advanced safety, security, and software support. It includes 100BASE-T1 Ethernet and six innovative CAN FD interfaces.

The design time is shortened, because of the following:

• Open-source enablement for the mobile robotics community.

• DroneCode PX4 flight stack development built in.

• Linux Foundation DroneCode connector is standard, to ease connection with a drone and other existing mobile robotics hardware.

• The board offers secure bridging between mobile robotics multiple modular nodes and communication domains.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High-speed PIN diode
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Vishay’s new high-speed Silicon PIN diode is able to detect both visible and near infra-red radiation over a wide spectrum range from 350 to 1100 nm.

Read more...
The next evolutionary step in customisable logic
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
To address the expanding need for increasing levels of customisation in embedded applications, Microchip Technology is offering a tailored hardware solution with the launch of its PIC16F13145 family of microcontrollers.

Read more...
High-speed edge AI evaluation kit
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The AMD Versal AI Edge VEK280 evaluation kit is now available. Featuring the Versal AI Edge VE2802 device, this kit is optimised for evaluating and developing compute-intensive ML inference applications.

Read more...
CNH data output devices for AI applications
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
STMicroelectronics’ CH family of time-of-flight sensor devices feature compact and normalised histogram (CNH) data output for artificial intelligence applications requiring raw data from a high-performance multizone ToF sensor.

Read more...
LTE 4G compact low profile compact antenna
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Platch LTE 4G compact low-profile antenna is designed for pit lid, ground level, and height-critical LTE/4G applications.

Read more...
Wireless MCU with 15 years of battery life
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
ST has integrated an industry-unique ultra-low-power radio which the MCU can power-down to save energy while listening continuously for a wake-up signal.

Read more...
High precision MEMS nano pressure sensor
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
The LPS22DF from STMicroelectronics is an ultracompact, piezoresistive, absolute pressure sensor that functions as a digital output barometer.

Read more...
High bandwidth current-sense amplifier
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The AD8410A from Analog Devices is a high voltage, high-bandwidth current-sense amplifier which features an initial gain of 20 V/V.

Read more...
Microcontroller with Bluetooth LE 5.3
Altron Arrow News
The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications. The STM32WBA offers essential ...

Read more...
Comprehensive AI computing solution
Altron Arrow News
Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the BOXER-8640AI fanless Box PC from AAEON Technology brings AI capabilities to the edge. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin’s Ampere architecture boasts 1792 CUDA and 56 ...

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved