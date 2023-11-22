Shorten your design cycle

22 November 2023

NXP’s new evaluation board allows engineers to design smarter and faster. The CANHUBK344 evaluation board is ideal for mobile robotics and industrial automation applications.

The evaluation board is based on the Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 general-purpose automotive microcontroller, featuring advanced safety, security, and software support. It includes 100BASE-T1 Ethernet and six innovative CAN FD interfaces.

The design time is shortened, because of the following:

• Open-source enablement for the mobile robotics community.

• DroneCode PX4 flight stack development built in.

• Linux Foundation DroneCode connector is standard, to ease connection with a drone and other existing mobile robotics hardware.

• The board offers secure bridging between mobile robotics multiple modular nodes and communication domains.

