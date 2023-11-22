Shorten your design cycle

NXP’s new evaluation board allows engineers to design smarter and faster. The CANHUBK344 evaluation board is ideal for mobile robotics and industrial automation applications.
The evaluation board is based on the Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 general-purpose automotive microcontroller, featuring advanced safety, security, and software support. It includes 100BASE-T1 Ethernet and six innovative CAN FD interfaces.
The design time is shortened, because of the following:
• Open-source enablement for the mobile robotics community.
• DroneCode PX4 flight stack development built in.
• Linux Foundation DroneCode connector is standard, to ease connection with a drone and other existing mobile robotics hardware.
• The board offers secure bridging between mobile robotics multiple modular nodes and communication domains.
High-speed PIN diode Altron Arrow
Vishay’s new high-speed Silicon PIN diode is able to detect both visible and near infra-red radiation over a wide spectrum range from 350 to 1100 nm.
The next evolutionary step in customisable logic Altron Arrow
To address the expanding need for increasing levels of customisation in embedded applications, Microchip Technology is offering a tailored hardware solution with the launch of its PIC16F13145 family of microcontrollers.
High-speed edge AI evaluation kit NuVision Electronics
The AMD Versal AI Edge VEK280 evaluation kit is now available. Featuring the Versal AI Edge VE2802 device, this kit is optimised for evaluating and developing compute-intensive ML inference applications.
CNH data output devices for AI applications Altron Arrow
STMicroelectronics’ CH family of time-of-flight sensor devices feature compact and normalised histogram (CNH) data output for artificial intelligence applications requiring raw data from a high-performance multizone ToF sensor.
Microcontroller with Bluetooth LE 5.3 Altron Arrow
The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications. The STM32WBA offers essential ...
Comprehensive AI computing solution Altron Arrow
Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the BOXER-8640AI fanless Box PC from AAEON Technology brings AI capabilities to the edge. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin’s Ampere architecture boasts 1792 CUDA and 56 ...