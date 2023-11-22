Categories

Robust M12 high-temperature connector

22 November 2023 Interconnection

Amphenol LTW has released its newest connector, the HDM12, a robust M12 high-temperature offering. Engineered for commercial applications with elevated vibration and challenging environmental conditions, the HDM12 excels in heavy-duty and harsh surroundings.

The connector has a current rating of 4 A and a voltage rating of 50 V AC or 60 V DC. The IP68 waterproof rated (1 metre/24 hours) HDM12 can withstand a temperature range of -40 to 125°C. When mated, it can withstand salt spray for 240 hours, making it suitable for marine applications.

The connector has a vibration resistance of 20G and can handle mechanical shock of up to 50G. The five-pin version, the HDM12 IDC, has pins that are field installable.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 657 3500
Fax: +27 12 657 3550
Email: sales@communica.co.za
www: www.communica.co.za
Credit(s)


Further reading:

High-density push-lock connector
Communica Interconnection
Amphenol LTW’s 33-pin Ultra High-Density (UHD) X-Lok mini-size push lock connector boasts compact design and high contact density, providing space efficiency and enhanced data transmission.

Read more...
Mill-Max expands Omniball family
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced two new Omniball spring-loaded pins, one for low-profile purposes, and one that provides greater stroke and higher current-carrying capacity.

Read more...
Samtec’s new 2024 catalogue
Interconnection
Samtec has released its catalogue for the 2024 period, which has over 50 new product series and is categorised into six solution blocks.

Read more...
Optical system for max signal density
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec FireFly mid-board optical cable systems boast a miniature footprint with maximum signal density, and proven signal integrity over longer distances.

Read more...
Miniature connectors allow 18 Gbps data transfer
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Fischer Connectors has released new high-speed connectors and cable assemblies for Ultra High Definition (UHD) audio/video data transfer at 18 Gbps in demanding environments, matching the performance speed of HDMI 2.0.

Read more...
Isolation transformers for high-speed SPE applications
ASIC Design Services Interconnection
Utilising the UWBX patent pending technology, HALO has been able to achieve the high-speed performance needed to meet insertion loss and return loss required for a fully-compliant 2.5GBASE-T1 Ethernet port over single-pair copper cables.

Read more...
Ensuring electrical safety in connectors
MANTECH Interconnection
Fischer Connectors has released its First Mate Last Break connectors to its Core series, ensuring electrical safety and mechanical reliability for medical devices.

Read more...
Electronic enclosures customisation
Communica Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Modifying an enclosure in-house can be tedious and difficult to achieve, and detracts from the main core of your business, which is why Hammond offers the service.

Read more...
Understanding all-weather cables
Helukabel SA Interconnection
By incorporating weather-resistant features, all-weather cables mitigate the risks of cable damage, electrical faults, and subsequent power outages, to ensure a robust electrical infrastructure.

Read more...
Hermetically sealed connectors
Hiconnex Interconnection
Invented by Glenair, CODE RED is an innovative sealing encapsulant and application process that provides durable hermetic sealing in a lightweight aluminium package.

Read more...











