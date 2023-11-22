Robust M12 high-temperature connector

Amphenol LTW has released its newest connector, the HDM12, a robust M12 high-temperature offering. Engineered for commercial applications with elevated vibration and challenging environmental conditions, the HDM12 excels in heavy-duty and harsh surroundings.
The connector has a current rating of 4 A and a voltage rating of 50 V AC or 60 V DC. The IP68 waterproof rated (1 metre/24 hours) HDM12 can withstand a temperature range of -40 to 125°C. When mated, it can withstand salt spray for 240 hours, making it suitable for marine applications.
The connector has a vibration resistance of 20G and can handle mechanical shock of up to 50G. The five-pin version, the HDM12 IDC, has pins that are field installable.
