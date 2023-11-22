Colour your way to an improved workplace

22 November 2023 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Improve workplace safety and optimise performance with the S3700 Sign and Label printer. With multicolour print and shape cutting capabilities, this printer creates impactful identification that fits your application and workspace needs.

Because safety and efficiency are the pulse of many operations, an industrial label printer that delivers both is needed. Put multicolour brilliance, transformative shape cutting, and seamless create-and-print capabilities at the heart of your company’s labelling. The S3700 empowers any user to make signs, labels, and tags for almost any application.

The S3700 printer allows colour labels to be printed using a single cartridge, with the auto-adjusting multicolour panel ribbons lasting up to 60% longer. The precision XY plotter cuts straighter lines and has tighter connection points for complex shapes.

The combination of time-saving onboard templates, intuitive PC labelling software, and a mobile app allows the creation and printing of complex eye-catching labels, and with a 20 second material changeover and 127 mm/s print speed, printing is faster than ever before.

For more information contact Brady South Africa, +27 11 704 3295 , africa@bradycorp.com, www.bradysouthafrica.com





