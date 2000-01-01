Directory of Suppliers 2024

Actum
Cable assembly PCB supplier/manufacturer
Unit A8, Stables Business Park, 13 3rd Road, Linbro Park
Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Allan McKinnon & Associates
Branches/agencies: Apex Tools/Weller Tools, Autotronik, Cooper Tools, ITW (Cramolin), Juki SMD Placement, Kester, Kolb Cleaning Systems
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/ software
Allan McKinnon & Associates has been serving the electronics industry for over 40 years through the sale and rental of high-technology SMT production equipment and the distribution of European-made production consumables. Its mission is to remain a major supplier of production equipment, related consumables and technical information to the industry.
467 Felstead Road, Northriding, Randburg
Contact: Vangeli Glyptis
Tel: +27 11 704 3020
arei
Association of representatives for the Electronics Industry
Working together to uplift the South African electronics industry.
PO Box 43, Northriding
Contact: Jenny Gooding
Tel: +27 82 899 4143
Barracuda Holdings
Contract manufacturer
Unit 1, Bateleur Park, Olive Grove Industrial Estate, Ou Paardevlei Road, Somerset West
Tel: +27 21 851 3357
Bosco Printed Circuits
PCB supplier/manufacturer
1 Terrace Road, Eastleigh, Edenvale
Tel: +27 11 452 1414
cab Technology
Labels, printers and laser markers
cab Technology supplies barcode and label printers in either standalone, fully integrated, or automatic print-and-apply models for traceability and identification in the electronic production environment. The compact laser marker with integrated vacuum system permanently marks products with ease, while the Maestro range of PCB separators is an industry standard.
8 Fabriek Street, Strijdom Park, Randburg
Contact: Rudie Buys
Tel: +27 11 886 3580
Cadshop
Additive manufacturing (3D printing)
14 Staal Street, Kya Sand, Randburg
Tel: +27 82 377 0052
CET Manufacturing
PCB supplier/manufacturer
A reliable printed circuit board supplier to the commercial, defence and aerospace industries for over 25 years. Offers single, double and multilayer PCBs, flex and flex rigid, aluminium and various RF substrates, blind and buried vias, copper- and resin-filled vias, HDI and SBU – for any requirements, big or small.
Unit 3, Rambo Junction, Corporate Park North, 400 Roan Crescent, Midrand
Contact: Rudi Koekemoer
Tel: +27 12 665 4860
ChipOnBoard
Cable assembly, Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Contract manufacturer Training & certification
Unit 9, Kinsman Industrial Park, 10 Kinsman Road, New Germany
Tel: +27 31 811 4626
Circuitboard Manufacturing
PCB supplier/manufacturer
Unit 7, Hennops Industrial Park, 167 Edison Cresent, Centurion
Tel: +27 12 653 0055
Cirtech Electronics
PCB supplier/manufacturer
Cirtech House, 12 Stibitz Road, Westlake, Cape Town
Tel: +27 21 700 4900
Connector Technology
Cable assembly PCB supplier/manufacturer Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
Linbro Business Park, 10 Electron Street, Johannesburg
Tel: +27 83 300 0359
Deman Manufacturing
Contract manufacturer
10 Steenbok Street, Koedoespoort Industrial, Pretoria
Tel: +27 12 403 8015
Dizzy Enterprises
Contract manufacturer
545 Nupen Crescent, Halfway House, Midrand
Tel: +27 11 022 5323
Dynamic Identification Systems
Branches/agencies: Cab SQUIX, CEON, Duraflex, EOS, Fam International Polyonics, Flexcon, IXOR, Securex, ZENO
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Identification and tracking products
Dynamic Identification Systems provides high-quality polyester and high temperature polyimide labels used for identification of components and end products. Cab printers produce labels including logos, serialisation and barcode tracking numbers in-house. Printers can be integrated to test equipment via FTP print. Easy to use inkjet systems for cable marking.
8 Fabriek Street, Strydom Park, Randburg
Contact: Riaan Kruger
Tel: +27 11 886 0307
Eagle Micro Systems
OEM Contract manufacturer Design & Manufacture of Custom Electronic Solutions
Shop 23, Kilburn Shopping Centre, 117 Kilburn Street, Discovery, Roodepoort
Tel: +27 86 111 1660
EDA Technologies
Enclosure manufacturer PCB supplier/manufacturer Contract manufacturer Training & certification
15 Berkely Office Park, 8 Bauhinia Str, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion
Tel: +27 12 665 0375
Edge Assembly
Cable assembly Contract manufacturer
9B Laurel Crescent, Merrivale Industrial, Howick
Tel: +27 82 806 4069
EDMASA
Electronics Developers and Manufacturers Association of South Africa
Advancing innovation, growth and sustainability of the electronics manufacturing industry in South Africa.
Contact: Hosia Matlou
Tel: +27 83 550 1172
Electronic Industry Supplies
Branches/agencies: Ametek, Batten & Allen, ECD, GT Sonic, Haver & Boecker, Heraeus, Holders Technology, Holland Shielding Systems, Ingun, Mekko Technologies, Petroferm, PBT Works, Stannol Solder Stations, Vliesstoff, Kasper, Weetech, Zestron
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/
Supplier of imported electronic and electrical components and related materials.
25 Loch Avenue, Parktown
Contact: Helmut Reussenzehn
Tel: +27 11 726 6758
Electronic Touch Systems
Touch systems manufacturer
Local design and manufacture of high-quality membrane switches, fibre-optic backlit membrane switches and overlays, tactile key embossing, electroluminescent backlit membrane switches, panels and labels.
165 Beyers Naude Drive, Northcliff
Contact: Patrick Thomas
Tel: +27 11 782 3346
Hot Tools
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
103 7th Avenue, Edenvale
Tel: +27 11 452 4446
Jemstech
Contract manufacturer
Jemstech’s business as a turnkey electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider is to partner with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to accurately manufacture their electronic products with reliability and punctuality. Jemstech’s purpose is to convert its clients’ innovative product technology into engineered products manufactured according to the highest industry standards.
118 Bavaria Road, Louwlardia, Centurion
Contact: Gerrie Jansen
Tel: +27 12 349 2492
Laser Stencil Technology
Branches/agencies: DEK Pneumatics, Durostone wave solder pallets, SAWA Ultrasonic Cleaners, Superlabels (polyimide labels), Zelflex Pneumatic Frames
Solder Paste Stencils Stencil Cleaning Products and Precision Metal Parts
Laser Stencil Technology is a manufacturer and supplier of solder paste stencils, wave solder pallets, precision metal parts and polyimide high-temperature labels to the local electronics manufacturing industry.
Unit 3, Rambo Junxion, 400 Roan Crescent, Corporate Park North, Midrand
Contact: Donovan Jeffery
Tel: +27 11 793 1318
Membrane Switch Technologies
Membrane Switch Manufacturer
Block H, Georgian Place, 18 Southway Road, , Kelvin, Sandton
Tel: +27 11 887 1227
Microtronix Manufacturing
Contract manufacturer
Microtronix Manufacturing offers a full low- to high-volume turnkey manufacturing solution from part supply to surface mount production, hand assembly, testing, final assembly and packaging. Providing end clients with a full product solution to their door.
67 Freda Road, cnr CR Swart Drive, Strijdompark, Randburg
Contact: James Loggie
Tel: +27 82 654 0777
MyKay Tronics
Branches/agencies: Aqueous Technologies, Asscon Vapour Phase Technology, Axxon Automation, B.P Microsystems, BTU Ovens, Charles Water, DCT, Desco, Ebso, EMS wave soldering, Gopel, Henkel, LPMS International, Menda, Multicore (Henkel), Mycronic, PACE, Pillarhouse International, Protektive Pak, Scienscope X-ray, Shenzen Zhengshi Automation Equipment, Spea, StatguardFlooring, Suit In, Vanstron Automation, Vi Technology, V-TEK
Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
MyKay Tronics is the sole agency for a number of market leaders in SA for electronics production equipment and consumables. The company is the local distributor for pick-and-place machines, reflow ovens, selective wave soldering, rework stations, solder wire/paste, solder bar, flux, PCB washing machines, component counters, tools, cutters and more.
27 New Quay Road, New Redruth, Alberton
Contact: Dean Rodger
Tel: +27 11 869 0049
NewElec Pretoria
Branches/agencies: Newelec
Enclosure manufacturer OEM
Three-phase motor protection and control relays. Earth leakage protection relays.
298 Souter Street, Pretoria West
Contact: Stuart Loudon
Tel: +27 12 327 1729
Omnigo
Cable assembly Contract manufacturer
320 Kuit Street, Waltloo, Pretoria
Tel: +27 12 803 8218
Otto Wireless Solutions
Branches/agencies: Beyondoor, Chang Hong, MC Technologies
Cable assembly
Besides its full support of RF and wireless products, Otto Wireless Solutions manufactures a variety of cost-effective and reliable RF cable assemblies, with customised lengths and connector types to choose from. It also lists a number of standard-length cables which cover a wide market demand.
58 Wakis Avenue, Strijdompark, Randburg
Contact: Chris Viveiros
Tel: +27 11 791 1033
Pam Landman (IJ-CCAL t/a)
PCB layout design (CID)
Watercombe Road, Farmall, Chartwell
Tel: +27 82 894 4145
www.linkedin.com/in/pam-pandman-ipc-cid/
Phahama Systems Development
Contract manufacturer
Phahama Systems Development provides turnkey electronics manufacturing including component sourcing, circuit design, testing and repairs. The company also supplies ICT products in conjunction with strategic partners.
19 Pieter Street, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion
Contact: Hosia Matlou
Tel: +27 12 023 1994
Priben
Branches/agencies: Alpha, ASM, Cepter, Compass, IPC, Jamore, JBC, Kiwo, Magic Ray, SJ Innotech, Solmach, tsm, Vitronix
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
Priben, a leading supplier of solder materials and equipment with a focus on the electronics industry, has progressed to providing innovative, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly products. Priben offers a range of products and services like solder products, ESD consumables, SMT stencils, fluxes, state-of-the-art PCBA assembly equipment, IPC training, certification and auditing.
1250 Anvil Road, Robertville, Roodepoort
Tel: +27 11 473 2149
Production Logix
Cable assembly PCB supplier/manufacturer Contract manufacturer
A Level 1 BBBEE Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider which produces to IPC Class 3 manufacturing standards. ISO9001 – 2015 and AS9100D Accredited, its services include prototyping, surface mount assembly, leaded assembly, wire harness assembly and turnkey box assembly. From one item to high-volume production.
5 Moss Road, Westmead, Pinetown
Contact: Etienne Venter
Tel: +27 31 700 4718
Projects Concern Manufacturing
Contract manufacturer
Longmeadow Business Estate, 2 Friesland Drive , Longmeadow South, Lethabong
Tel: +27 11 608 5210
Quamba Technologies
Branches/agencies: Carton Optical, Chimall Universal, ESE, Fonton, GEN3 Systems, Hanwha Precision Machinery, Japan Unix, MB Tech, Seho, Taiwan Dry Tech, TTnS, TWS Automation
Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier
Quamba Technologies is a supplier of production equipment for electronics manufacturing. It supplies products from leading global manufacturers, providing excellent local technical and after-sales support.
32A Kloof Road, Bedfordview
Contact: Igmar Grewar
Tel: +27 83 417 4294
RS Components
Branches/agencies: 3M, Electrolube, RS Pro, Weller
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
RS Components is a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for engineers, designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. The company stocks more than 650 000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2500 global suppliers. Delivery direct to your door within four to six working days.
Kyalami Business Park, 20 Indianapolis Street, Midrand
Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Radél
Cable assembly Enclosure manufacturer OEM Product development and design
1207 Meadowbrook Business Estate, Jacaranda Avenue, Olivedale
Tel: +27 11 888 6696
Scanditron SA
Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier
Scanditron SA is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stencils for industrial printing. Operating within a global network, its suppliers adhere to certified procedures, ensuring uniformity in materials and equipment. This allows Scanditron to deliver consistently high-quality products worldwide. Additionally, it stand out by offering automatic inspection reports with its stencils.
1250 Anvil Road, Robertville, Roodepoort
Tel: +27 11 473 2149
SKEG
Additive manufacturing (3D printing) Enclosure manufacturer Contract manufacturer Design-to-Manufacturing
SKEG offers seamless design-to-manufacturing under one roof. We deliver, protect and enhance value through a portfolio of services that includes: Short-run Manufacturing, Electronic Enclosure Manufacturing, Product and Process Certification, Volume Manufacturing and Complex Customised Machining.
7 Marconi Road, Montague Gardens, Cape Town
Contact: Johann Malherbe
Tel: +27 21 551 1441
Techmet
Branches/agencies: 1ClickSMT, AAT, Bakon, Bosch Static Control, Dage X-Ray Systems, EKRA SMT printers, Electrolube, ERSA, Eunil PCB Handling Systems, GKG, Indium, Inventec, JT Universal, KIC, Mirae Corp, Mirtec, Nine Industries, Nix Magazine Racks, Nordson-Asymtek, Panasonic Factory Solutions, Panasonic Pick and Place, Pemtron, Permali, Peters Conformal Coatings, QA Technologies, Ren Thang Crop & Form, S.A Day, SAKI, Tako, Technical Textiles, Unicomp, Viscom Vision Technology, Vision Engineering, Welley, XY Industries, Yestek, Zhuomao Technology
Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
Techmet Equipment is an integral part of the Techmet group of companies, dedicated to providing sales and service to the electronics manufacturing industry. The company is proud of its qualified and experienced engineering staff, providing professional technical support to the industry, which includes installation, maintenance, and process automation.
402 Murray Road, Wadeville, Germiston
Contact: Grant Langley
Tel: +27 11 824 1427
Technology Station in Electronics (TSE)
Additive manufacturing (3D printing) Enclosure manufacturer Contract manufacturer Training & certification
Building 14D, CSIR, Meiring Naudé Road, Brummeria, Pretoria
Tel: +27 76 553 3362
Telbit
OEM PCB supplier/manufacturer Contract manufacturer Design, Development and Manufacturer of Electronic Equipment
Linbro Business Park, 29 Galaxy Avenue, Sandton
Tel: +27 11 608 1121
Testerion
Branches/agencies: Autotronik, Fuji Pick-and-Place, Interflux Electronics, ITW Group (Speedline), Macdermid/Alpha/Cooksons assembly material, Neotel Technologies, Nutek, OLAMEF Italy, Plato/Techspray/Chemtronics, SMT Reflow, Three Peaks/TOP, Transition Automation, Tri-Test Research, Ultrasonic Systems, Vitronics Soltec
Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
Established in October 2000, Testerion specialises in the sale of high-technology SMT production equipment, and the distribution of European- and USA-made production consumables. Its mission is to continue growing as a profitable company, with a focus on providing its customers with the best service and highest-quality equipment.
467 Felstead Road, Northriding, Randburg
Contact: Vangeli Glyptis
Tel: +27 11 704 3020
Test Fixture Technologies
Enclosure manufacturer Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier OEM Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
32 Liner Avenue, Laser Park, Honeydew
Tel: +27 11 791 5879
Test & Rework Solutions
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
20 Wilfred Street, Admiral’s Kloof, Simon’s Town
Tel: +27 11 704 6677
Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
49 Enforce Park, 43 Sea Cow Lake Road, Durban
Tel: +27 31 822 8555
terence@truthelectronics.co.za
Vepac Electronics
Branches/agencies: CamdenBoss, ECS, Electrolube, Fibox Enclosures, Hakko, Kemtron EMI/RFI Shielding, Vero
Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier
Vepac Electronics supplies products for assembly, manufacture and repair of electronic products, including soldering and desoldering stations, chemicals for cleaning and conformal coating of printed circuit boards, thermal pastes, thermal wire strippers, fume extractors, enclosures, and EMI shielding products.
1-7 Electron Street, Linbro Business Park, Marlboro, Frankenwald
Contact: Brian Howson
Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Viasystems SA
PCB supplier/manufacturer
16 Roslyn Avenue, Alberton
Tel: +27 83 601 8445
X-Sight X-Ray Services
Additive manufacturing (3D printing) Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Electronic assembly X-ray inspection systems
Unit 2, Gable Business Park, 10 Derrick Drive, Somerset West
Tel: +27 21 852 6642
Zetech One
Branches/agencies: ADT (Advanced Dicing Technology), Amada Miyachi, ASM PT (DEK), Beijing Hanson, Cab GmbH, Circuitmaster, Elsold, Essegi Smart Storage Solutions, Fancort, Fritsch-SMT, Heller Industries, Hengli Eletek, HG Tech, Hios, HSTech, HumiSeal, IEMME, IMO GmbH, Inspekto, K&S Consumables, Koki, Martin-SMT, MEK (Marantz Electronics Optical Inspection), Micro-Point Pro, NEODEN (SMT machines), Nortec, Olamef, Piergiacomi, PVA, Questar, ScanCad, Seamark, Seica, Sikerma, Sunchemicals, Tagarno, Thermaltronics, TWM Technology, Unicomp, Universal Instruments, Vision Engineering, Voltera, Yamaha I-Pulse, YJ Link
Equipment/ accessories/consumables supplier Manufacturer of stencils
In February 2017, we commenced our own Laser Cut Stencil Manufacturing facility through a franchise agreement with ASM (DEK). We offer Vector Guard frames with the necessary equipment at competitive prices. The stencils we currently cut are Vector Guard, Mesh Mounted Frames and Foils.
53 Plantation Road, Eastleigh, Edenvale
Contact: Inna Orlianski
Tel: +27 11 609 1244
