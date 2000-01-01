Directory of Suppliers 2024

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Actum

Cable assembly PCB supplier/manufacturer

Unit A8, Stables Business Park, 13 3rd Road, Linbro Park

Tel: +27 11 608 3001

sales@actum.co.za

www.actum.co.za





Allan McKinnon & Associates

Branches/agencies: Apex Tools/Weller Tools, Autotronik, Cooper Tools, ITW (Cramolin), Juki SMD Placement, Kester, Kolb Cleaning Systems

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/ software

Allan McKinnon & Associates has been serving the electronics industry for over 40 years through the sale and rental of high-technology SMT production equipment and the distribution of European-made production consumables. Its mission is to remain a major supplier of production equipment, related consumables and technical information to the industry.

467 Felstead Road, Northriding, Randburg

Contact: Vangeli Glyptis

Tel: +27 11 704 3020

info@testerion.co.za

www.ama-sa.co.za





arei

Association of representatives for the Electronics Industry

Working together to uplift the South African electronics industry.

PO Box 43, Northriding

Contact: Jenny Gooding

Tel: +27 82 899 4143

info@arei.co.za

www.arei.co.za

Barracuda Holdings

Contract manufacturer

Unit 1, Bateleur Park, Olive Grove Industrial Estate, Ou Paardevlei Road, Somerset West

Tel: +27 21 851 3357

rob@ivorygroup.co.za

www.barracuda.org.za

Bosco Printed Circuits

PCB supplier/manufacturer

1 Terrace Road, Eastleigh, Edenvale

Tel: +27 11 452 1414

sales@bosco.co.za

www.bosco.co.za





cab Technology

Labels, printers and laser markers

cab Technology supplies barcode and label printers in either standalone, fully integrated, or automatic print-and-apply models for traceability and identification in the electronic production environment. The compact laser marker with integrated vacuum system permanently marks products with ease, while the Maestro range of PCB separators is an industry standard.

8 Fabriek Street, Strijdom Park, Randburg

Contact: Rudie Buys

Tel: +27 11 886 3580

r.buys@cab.de

www.cab.de/za

Cadshop

Additive manufacturing (3D printing)

14 Staal Street, Kya Sand, Randburg

Tel: +27 82 377 0052

cadshop@vodamail.co.za

www.cadshop.co.za





CET Manufacturing

PCB supplier/manufacturer

A reliable printed circuit board supplier to the commercial, defence and aerospace industries for over 25 years. Offers single, double and multilayer PCBs, flex and flex rigid, aluminium and various RF substrates, blind and buried vias, copper- and resin-filled vias, HDI and SBU – for any requirements, big or small.

Unit 3, Rambo Junction, Corporate Park North, 400 Roan Crescent, Midrand

Contact: Rudi Koekemoer

Tel: +27 12 665 4860

info@cetpcb.com

www.cetpcb.com

ChipOnBoard

Cable assembly, Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Contract manufacturer Training & certification

Unit 9, Kinsman Industrial Park, 10 Kinsman Road, New Germany

Tel: +27 31 811 4626

info@chiponboard.co.za

www.chiponboard.co.za

Circuitboard Manufacturing

PCB supplier/manufacturer

Unit 7, Hennops Industrial Park, 167 Edison Cresent, Centurion

Tel: +27 12 653 0055

sales@circuitboard.co.za

www.circuitboard.co.za

Cirtech Electronics

PCB supplier/manufacturer

Cirtech House, 12 Stibitz Road, Westlake, Cape Town

Tel: +27 21 700 4900

info@cirtech-electronics.com

www.cirtech-electronics.com

Connector Technology

Cable assembly PCB supplier/manufacturer Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

Linbro Business Park, 10 Electron Street, Johannesburg

Tel: +27 83 300 0359

contec@global.co.za

www.connectortechnology.co.za

Deman Manufacturing

Contract manufacturer

10 Steenbok Street, Koedoespoort Industrial, Pretoria

Tel: +27 12 403 8015

jeandre@deman.co.za

www.deman-mfg.co.za

Dizzy Enterprises

Contract manufacturer

545 Nupen Crescent, Halfway House, Midrand

Tel: +27 11 022 5323

mail@dizzy.co.za

www.dizzy.co.za





Dynamic Identification Systems

Branches/agencies: Cab SQUIX, CEON, Duraflex, EOS, Fam International Polyonics, Flexcon, IXOR, Securex, ZENO

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Identification and tracking products

Dynamic Identification Systems provides high-quality polyester and high temperature polyimide labels used for identification of components and end products. Cab printers produce labels including logos, serialisation and barcode tracking numbers in-house. Printers can be integrated to test equipment via FTP print. Easy to use inkjet systems for cable marking.

8 Fabriek Street, Strydom Park, Randburg

Contact: Riaan Kruger

Tel: +27 11 886 0307

riaan@dynamicid.co.za

www.dynamicid.co.za

Eagle Micro Systems

OEM Contract manufacturer Design & Manufacture of Custom Electronic Solutions

Shop 23, Kilburn Shopping Centre, 117 Kilburn Street, Discovery, Roodepoort

Tel: +27 86 111 1660

eagle@eaglemicro.co.za

www.eaglemicro.co.za

EDA Technologies

Enclosure manufacturer PCB supplier/manufacturer Contract manufacturer Training & certification

15 Berkely Office Park, 8 Bauhinia Str, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion

Tel: +27 12 665 0375

sales@edatech.co.za

www.edatech.co.za

Edge Assembly

Cable assembly Contract manufacturer

9B Laurel Crescent, Merrivale Industrial, Howick

Tel: +27 82 806 4069

alan@edgeassembly.co.za

www.edgeassembly.co.za





EDMASA

Electronics Developers and Manufacturers Association of South Africa

Advancing innovation, growth and sustainability of the electronics manufacturing industry in South Africa.

Contact: Hosia Matlou

Tel: +27 83 550 1172

info@edmasa.org.za

www.edmasa.org.za





Electronic Industry Supplies

Branches/agencies: Ametek, Batten & Allen, ECD, GT Sonic, Haver & Boecker, Heraeus, Holders Technology, Holland Shielding Systems, Ingun, Mekko Technologies, Petroferm, PBT Works, Stannol Solder Stations, Vliesstoff, Kasper, Weetech, Zestron

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/

Supplier of imported electronic and electrical components and related materials.

25 Loch Avenue, Parktown

Contact: Helmut Reussenzehn

Tel: +27 11 726 6758

hreispty@iafrica.com

www.eispty.co.za





Electronic Touch Systems

Touch systems manufacturer

Local design and manufacture of high-quality membrane switches, fibre-optic backlit membrane switches and overlays, tactile key embossing, electroluminescent backlit membrane switches, panels and labels.

165 Beyers Naude Drive, Northcliff

Contact: Patrick Thomas

Tel: +27 11 782 3346

admin@touchsystems.co.za

www.touchsystems.co.za

Hot Tools

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

103 7th Avenue, Edenvale

Tel: +27 11 452 4446

sales@hottools.co.za

www.hottools.co.za





Jemstech

Contract manufacturer

Jemstech’s business as a turnkey electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider is to partner with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to accurately manufacture their electronic products with reliability and punctuality. Jemstech’s purpose is to convert its clients’ innovative product technology into engineered products manufactured according to the highest industry standards.

118 Bavaria Road, Louwlardia, Centurion

Contact: Gerrie Jansen

Tel: +27 12 349 2492

info@jemstech.co.za

www.jemstech.co.za





Laser Stencil Technology

Branches/agencies: DEK Pneumatics, Durostone wave solder pallets, SAWA Ultrasonic Cleaners, Superlabels (polyimide labels), Zelflex Pneumatic Frames

Solder Paste Stencils Stencil Cleaning Products and Precision Metal Parts

Laser Stencil Technology is a manufacturer and supplier of solder paste stencils, wave solder pallets, precision metal parts and polyimide high-temperature labels to the local electronics manufacturing industry.

Unit 3, Rambo Junxion, 400 Roan Crescent, Corporate Park North, Midrand

Contact: Donovan Jeffery

Tel: +27 11 793 1318

don@lstec.co.za

www.lstec.co.za

Membrane Switch Technologies

Membrane Switch Manufacturer

Block H, Georgian Place, 18 Southway Road, , Kelvin, Sandton

Tel: +27 11 887 1227

info@membraneswitch.co.za

www.membraneswitch.co.za





Microtronix Manufacturing

Contract manufacturer

Microtronix Manufacturing offers a full low- to high-volume turnkey manufacturing solution from part supply to surface mount production, hand assembly, testing, final assembly and packaging. Providing end clients with a full product solution to their door.

67 Freda Road, cnr CR Swart Drive, Strijdompark, Randburg

Contact: James Loggie

Tel: +27 82 654 0777

mike@microtronix.co.za

www.microtronix.co.za





MyKay Tronics

Branches/agencies: Aqueous Technologies, Asscon Vapour Phase Technology, Axxon Automation, B.P Microsystems, BTU Ovens, Charles Water, DCT, Desco, Ebso, EMS wave soldering, Gopel, Henkel, LPMS International, Menda, Multicore (Henkel), Mycronic, PACE, Pillarhouse International, Protektive Pak, Scienscope X-ray, Shenzen Zhengshi Automation Equipment, Spea, StatguardFlooring, Suit In, Vanstron Automation, Vi Technology, V-TEK

Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

MyKay Tronics is the sole agency for a number of market leaders in SA for electronics production equipment and consumables. The company is the local distributor for pick-and-place machines, reflow ovens, selective wave soldering, rework stations, solder wire/paste, solder bar, flux, PCB washing machines, component counters, tools, cutters and more.

27 New Quay Road, New Redruth, Alberton

Contact: Dean Rodger

Tel: +27 11 869 0049

mykay@iafrica.com

www.mykaytronics.co.za





NewElec Pretoria

Branches/agencies: Newelec

Enclosure manufacturer OEM

Three-phase motor protection and control relays. Earth leakage protection relays.

298 Souter Street, Pretoria West

Contact: Stuart Loudon

Tel: +27 12 327 1729

info@newelec.co.za

www.newelec.co.za

Omnigo

Cable assembly Contract manufacturer

320 Kuit Street, Waltloo, Pretoria

Tel: +27 12 803 8218

sales@omnigo.co.za

www.omnigo.co.za





Otto Wireless Solutions

Branches/agencies: Beyondoor, Chang Hong, MC Technologies

Cable assembly

Besides its full support of RF and wireless products, Otto Wireless Solutions manufactures a variety of cost-effective and reliable RF cable assemblies, with customised lengths and connector types to choose from. It also lists a number of standard-length cables which cover a wide market demand.

58 Wakis Avenue, Strijdompark, Randburg

Contact: Chris Viveiros

Tel: +27 11 791 1033

wireless@otto.co.za

www.otto.co.za

Pam Landman (IJ-CCAL t/a)

PCB layout design (CID)

Watercombe Road, Farmall, Chartwell

Tel: +27 82 894 4145

pam@ij-ccal.co.za

www.linkedin.com/in/pam-pandman-ipc-cid/





Phahama Systems Development

Contract manufacturer

Phahama Systems Development provides turnkey electronics manufacturing including component sourcing, circuit design, testing and repairs. The company also supplies ICT products in conjunction with strategic partners.

19 Pieter Street, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion

Contact: Hosia Matlou

Tel: +27 12 023 1994

hosiam@phahama.com

www.phahama.com





Priben

Branches/agencies: Alpha, ASM, Cepter, Compass, IPC, Jamore, JBC, Kiwo, Magic Ray, SJ Innotech, Solmach, tsm, Vitronix

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

Priben, a leading supplier of solder materials and equipment with a focus on the electronics industry, has progressed to providing innovative, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly products. Priben offers a range of products and services like solder products, ESD consumables, SMT stencils, fluxes, state-of-the-art PCBA assembly equipment, IPC training, certification and auditing.

1250 Anvil Road, Robertville, Roodepoort

Tel: +27 11 473 2149

info@priben.co.za

www.priben.co.za





Production Logix

Cable assembly PCB supplier/manufacturer Contract manufacturer

A Level 1 BBBEE Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider which produces to IPC Class 3 manufacturing standards. ISO9001 – 2015 and AS9100D Accredited, its services include prototyping, surface mount assembly, leaded assembly, wire harness assembly and turnkey box assembly. From one item to high-volume production.

5 Moss Road, Westmead, Pinetown

Contact: Etienne Venter

Tel: +27 31 700 4718

etienne.venter@prologix.co.za

www.prologix.co.za

Projects Concern Manufacturing

Contract manufacturer

Longmeadow Business Estate, 2 Friesland Drive , Longmeadow South, Lethabong

Tel: +27 11 608 5210

sean@projectsconcern.co.za

www.projectsconcern.co.za





Quamba Technologies

Branches/agencies: Carton Optical, Chimall Universal, ESE, Fonton, GEN3 Systems, Hanwha Precision Machinery, Japan Unix, MB Tech, Seho, Taiwan Dry Tech, TTnS, TWS Automation

Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier

Quamba Technologies is a supplier of production equipment for electronics manufacturing. It supplies products from leading global manufacturers, providing excellent local technical and after-sales support.

32A Kloof Road, Bedfordview

Contact: Igmar Grewar

Tel: +27 83 417 4294

igmar@quamba.co.za

www.quamba.co.za





RS Components

Branches/agencies: 3M, Electrolube, RS Pro, Weller

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

RS Components is a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for engineers, designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. The company stocks more than 650 000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2500 global suppliers. Delivery direct to your door within four to six working days.

Kyalami Business Park, 20 Indianapolis Street, Midrand

Tel: +27 11 691 9300

sales.za@rs-components.com

www.rsonline.co.za

Radél

Cable assembly Enclosure manufacturer OEM Product development and design

1207 Meadowbrook Business Estate, Jacaranda Avenue, Olivedale

Tel: +27 11 888 6696

tlotlom@radel.co.za

www.radel.co.za





Scanditron SA

Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier

Scanditron SA is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stencils for industrial printing. Operating within a global network, its suppliers adhere to certified procedures, ensuring uniformity in materials and equipment. This allows Scanditron to deliver consistently high-quality products worldwide. Additionally, it stand out by offering automatic inspection reports with its stencils.

1250 Anvil Road, Robertville, Roodepoort

Tel: +27 11 473 2149

info@priben.co.za





SKEG

Additive manufacturing (3D printing) Enclosure manufacturer Contract manufacturer Design-to-Manufacturing

SKEG offers seamless design-to-manufacturing under one roof. We deliver, protect and enhance value through a portfolio of services that includes: Short-run Manufacturing, Electronic Enclosure Manufacturing, Product and Process Certification, Volume Manufacturing and Complex Customised Machining.

7 Marconi Road, Montague Gardens, Cape Town

Contact: Johann Malherbe

Tel: +27 21 551 1441

info@skeg.com

www.skeg.com





Techmet

Branches/agencies: 1ClickSMT, AAT, Bakon, Bosch Static Control, Dage X-Ray Systems, EKRA SMT printers, Electrolube, ERSA, Eunil PCB Handling Systems, GKG, Indium, Inventec, JT Universal, KIC, Mirae Corp, Mirtec, Nine Industries, Nix Magazine Racks, Nordson-Asymtek, Panasonic Factory Solutions, Panasonic Pick and Place, Pemtron, Permali, Peters Conformal Coatings, QA Technologies, Ren Thang Crop & Form, S.A Day, SAKI, Tako, Technical Textiles, Unicomp, Viscom Vision Technology, Vision Engineering, Welley, XY Industries, Yestek, Zhuomao Technology

Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

Techmet Equipment is an integral part of the Techmet group of companies, dedicated to providing sales and service to the electronics manufacturing industry. The company is proud of its qualified and experienced engineering staff, providing professional technical support to the industry, which includes installation, maintenance, and process automation.

402 Murray Road, Wadeville, Germiston

Contact: Grant Langley

Tel: +27 11 824 1427

smt@techmet.co.za

www.techmet.co.za

Technology Station in Electronics (TSE)

Additive manufacturing (3D printing) Enclosure manufacturer Contract manufacturer Training & certification

Building 14D, CSIR, Meiring Naudé Road, Brummeria, Pretoria

Tel: +27 76 553 3362

vorsterk1@tut.ac.za

www.tselectronics.co.za

Telbit

OEM PCB supplier/manufacturer Contract manufacturer Design, Development and Manufacturer of Electronic Equipment

Linbro Business Park, 29 Galaxy Avenue, Sandton

Tel: +27 11 608 1121

martin@telbit.co.za

www.telbit.co.za





Testerion

Branches/agencies: Autotronik, Fuji Pick-and-Place, Interflux Electronics, ITW Group (Speedline), Macdermid/Alpha/Cooksons assembly material, Neotel Technologies, Nutek, OLAMEF Italy, Plato/Techspray/Chemtronics, SMT Reflow, Three Peaks/TOP, Transition Automation, Tri-Test Research, Ultrasonic Systems, Vitronics Soltec

Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

Established in October 2000, Testerion specialises in the sale of high-technology SMT production equipment, and the distribution of European- and USA-made production consumables. Its mission is to continue growing as a profitable company, with a focus on providing its customers with the best service and highest-quality equipment.

467 Felstead Road, Northriding, Randburg

Contact: Vangeli Glyptis

Tel: +27 11 704 3020

info@testerion.co.za

www.testerion.co.za

Test Fixture Technologies

Enclosure manufacturer Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier OEM Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

32 Liner Avenue, Laser Park, Honeydew

Tel: +27 11 791 5879

adrian@testfixturetech.com

www.testfixturetech.com

Test & Rework Solutions

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

20 Wilfred Street, Admiral’s Kloof, Simon’s Town

Tel: +27 11 704 6677

john@testandrework.co.za

www.testandrework.co.za

Truth Electronic Manufacturing

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

49 Enforce Park, 43 Sea Cow Lake Road, Durban

Tel: +27 31 822 8555

terence@truthelectronics.co.za

www.truthelectronics.co.za





Vepac Electronics

Branches/agencies: CamdenBoss, ECS, Electrolube, Fibox Enclosures, Hakko, Kemtron EMI/RFI Shielding, Vero

Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier

Vepac Electronics supplies products for assembly, manufacture and repair of electronic products, including soldering and desoldering stations, chemicals for cleaning and conformal coating of printed circuit boards, thermal pastes, thermal wire strippers, fume extractors, enclosures, and EMI shielding products.

1-7 Electron Street, Linbro Business Park, Marlboro, Frankenwald

Contact: Brian Howson

Tel: +27 11 454 8053

sales@vepac.co.za

www.vepac.co.za

Viasystems SA

PCB supplier/manufacturer

16 Roslyn Avenue, Alberton

Tel: +27 83 601 8445

pcbman@netactive.co.za

X-Sight X-Ray Services

Additive manufacturing (3D printing) Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Electronic assembly X-ray inspection systems

Unit 2, Gable Business Park, 10 Derrick Drive, Somerset West

Tel: +27 21 852 6642

insight@x-sight.co.za

www.x-sight.co.za





Zetech One

Branches/agencies: ADT (Advanced Dicing Technology), Amada Miyachi, ASM PT (DEK), Beijing Hanson, Cab GmbH, Circuitmaster, Elsold, Essegi Smart Storage Solutions, Fancort, Fritsch-SMT, Heller Industries, Hengli Eletek, HG Tech, Hios, HSTech, HumiSeal, IEMME, IMO GmbH, Inspekto, K&S Consumables, Koki, Martin-SMT, MEK (Marantz Electronics Optical Inspection), Micro-Point Pro, NEODEN (SMT machines), Nortec, Olamef, Piergiacomi, PVA, Questar, ScanCad, Seamark, Seica, Sikerma, Sunchemicals, Tagarno, Thermaltronics, TWM Technology, Unicomp, Universal Instruments, Vision Engineering, Voltera, Yamaha I-Pulse, YJ Link

Equipment/ accessories/consumables supplier Manufacturer of stencils

In February 2017, we commenced our own Laser Cut Stencil Manufacturing facility through a franchise agreement with ASM (DEK). We offer Vector Guard frames with the necessary equipment at competitive prices. The stencils we currently cut are Vector Guard, Mesh Mounted Frames and Foils.

53 Plantation Road, Eastleigh, Edenvale

Contact: Inna Orlianski

Tel: +27 11 609 1244

inna@zetech.co.za

www.zetech.co.za





