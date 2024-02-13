Webinar: Intelligent gesture sensing platform

22 November 2023 News

STMicroelectronics’ unified and scalable approach to application development and prototyping in a comprehensive ecosystem now includes the latest STM32 Nucleo expansion board for MEMS sensors, the X-NUCLEO-IKS4A1.

Join this webinar to discover how to reduce your development effort with ready-to-use examples, and a seamless experience with an intuitive graphical user interface to easily evaluate and prototype new solutions. Attendees will learn about the latest MEMS sensors with edge processing and accuracy, and STM32 MCUs. Using these devices to speed up the application development process will be covered.

Software tools, libraries, and GUIs available to make the development process easier will also be discussed. Finally, ST will demonstrate calibration and sensor fusion based on the X-CUBE-MEMS1 package, and conclude with key takeaways and a live Q&A; session.

Date: 13 February 2024

Time: 10:00 SAST

For more information visit https://bitly.ws/3coCS





