Webinar: Solving the challenges in xEV power conversion

Infineon is offering a webinar titled ‘Solving the challenges of xEV power conversion’, hosted by two of its EV experts, Daniel Markus and Rafael Garcia. This first part of a two-part series will discuss power conversion challenges and related trends in electric vehicles, with a special focus on the adoption of WBG devices.
Key takeaways from the webinar will be:
• An overview of disruptive changes in xEV power conversion.
• The key enablers of OBC and DC-DC trends.
• The price/performance comparison among Si, SiC and GaN devices.
Various demonstrations exemplifying these trends will be presented.
Webinar: Intelligent gesture sensing platform
STMicroelectronics’ unified and scalable approach to application development and prototyping in a comprehensive ecosystem now includes the latest STM32 Nucleo expansion board for MEMS sensors, the X-NUCLEO-IKS4A1.
Smart modules month masterclasses Quectel Wireless Solutions
This series of Masterclass webinars is dedicated to helping IoT solution developers understand how to implement smart IoT modules in their edge designs.
High-speed design seminar EDA Technologies
EDA Technologies has announced a comprehensive 4-day in-person course covering all aspects of the high-speed design process in collaboration with Chuck Corley.