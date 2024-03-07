Webinar: Solving the challenges in xEV power conversion

22 November 2023 News

Infineon is offering a webinar titled ‘Solving the challenges of xEV power conversion’, hosted by two of its EV experts, Daniel Markus and Rafael Garcia. This first part of a two-part series will discuss power conversion challenges and related trends in electric vehicles, with a special focus on the adoption of WBG devices.

Key takeaways from the webinar will be:

• An overview of disruptive changes in xEV power conversion.

• The key enablers of OBC and DC-DC trends.

• The price/performance comparison among Si, SiC and GaN devices.

Various demonstrations exemplifying these trends will be presented.

Date: 7 March 2024

Session 1 Time: 09:00 SAST

Session 2 Time: 17:00 SAST

For more information visit https://bitly.ws/3cw9g

Credit(s)

Infineon Technologies





