Webinar: Precision electronics for scientific discovery
22 November 2023
News
Mouser Electronics has collaborated with Analog Devices (ADI) to offer the engineering community a free webinar titled ‘Powering Scientific Discovery with Precision Electronics’.
Advanced scientific research demands precision electronics at the forefront of measurement technology, excelling in stability, precision, sensitivity, accuracy, and reliability. While the ideal product aligns with specifications for optimal performance, practical success often relies on collaboration between precision measurement technology experts and researchers. Open communication and discussions on design trade-offs empower researchers to achieve better-tailored solutions, optimising system performance and facilitating the discovery of deeper scientific insights.
Participants attending the webinar will learn about:
• How precision electronics relate to the performance of scientific instruments.
• Common signal chains and example technologies that speed up technology selection.
• Tools and resources to simplify and enhance designs.
• How featured ADI products support in powering scientific discovery.
ADI products included in this webinar will be:
• The AD4630-24/AD4632-24 Dual Channel 24-Bit SAR ADCs, which feature simultaneous sampling, Easy Drive, 2 MSPS/500 kSPS throughput, and a maximum accuracy rating of 0,9 ppm INL.
• The ultralow-power ADUCM356 Precision Analog Microcontrollers, which control and measure electrochemical sensors and biosensors.
• The EVAL-CN0503-ARDZ Liquid Measurement Platform, which includes on-chip digital filters, high ambient light rejection, and can perform colourimetry, turbidity, and fluorometry measurements.
The webinar will be hosted by Mark Patrick, director of technical content, EMEA at Mouser Electronics, and will feature Daniel Braunworth, scientific instruments marketing manager at ADI, as a guest speaker.
Date: 27 February 2024
Time: 17:00 SAST
For more information visit https://bitly.ws/3cZur
Further reading:
Webinar: AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU
Infineon Technologies
News
Infineon has launched its new AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU, a full-featured Bluetooth LE v5.4 device with best-in-class RF performance, security, and energy efficiency.
Read more...
Rest in peace, Roger Lilley
News
Roger Lilley, editor of Energize magazine, passed away on 8 February after a short illness.
Read more...
Webinar: Intelligent gesture sensing platform
News
STMicroelectronics’ unified and scalable approach to application development and prototyping in a comprehensive ecosystem now includes the latest STM32 Nucleo expansion board for MEMS sensors, the X-NUCLEO-IKS4A1.
Read more...
Avnet announces partnership with Arduino
Avnet Silica
News
Avnet Silica franchise distribution agreement with open-source electronics provider strengthens Avnet’s global market portfolio.
Read more...
Webinar: Solving the challenges in xEV power conversion
Infineon Technologies
News
This first part of a two-part series will discuss power conversion challenges and related trends in electric vehicles, with a special focus on the adoption of WBG devices.
Read more...
From the editor’s desk: Exciting time ahead
News
Another year has begun, and what a start it has been for some!
As I sit here and jot my thoughts down into my trusty PC, my mind keeps racing back to Saturday night when I was ankle deep in mud ...
Read more...
AI is revolutionising electronics manufacturing
Editor's Choice News
Artificial intelligence is transforming the electronics manufacturing industry by providing new ways to optimise production processes, reduce costs, and improve product quality.
Read more...
Nordic tech tour
RF Design
News
Join the Nordic Tech Tour EMEA, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving IoT landscape.
Read more...
Anglia announces Bulgin as supplier of the year
RS South Africa
News
Bulgin specialises in the design and manufacture of environmentally-sealed waterproof connectors and electronic components.
Read more...
Smart modules month masterclasses
Quectel Wireless Solutions
News
This series of Masterclass webinars is dedicated to helping IoT solution developers understand how to implement smart IoT modules in their edge designs.
Read more...