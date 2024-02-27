Webinar: Precision electronics for scientific discovery

22 November 2023 News

Mouser Electronics has collaborated with Analog Devices (ADI) to offer the engineering community a free webinar titled ‘Powering Scientific Discovery with Precision Electronics’.

Advanced scientific research demands precision electronics at the forefront of measurement technology, excelling in stability, precision, sensitivity, accuracy, and reliability. While the ideal product aligns with specifications for optimal performance, practical success often relies on collaboration between precision measurement technology experts and researchers. Open communication and discussions on design trade-offs empower researchers to achieve better-tailored solutions, optimising system performance and facilitating the discovery of deeper scientific insights.

Participants attending the webinar will learn about:

• How precision electronics relate to the performance of scientific instruments.

• Common signal chains and example technologies that speed up technology selection.

• Tools and resources to simplify and enhance designs.

• How featured ADI products support in powering scientific discovery.

ADI products included in this webinar will be:

• The AD4630-24/AD4632-24 Dual Channel 24-Bit SAR ADCs, which feature simultaneous sampling, Easy Drive, 2 MSPS/500 kSPS throughput, and a maximum accuracy rating of 0,9 ppm INL.

• The ultralow-power ADUCM356 Precision Analog Microcontrollers, which control and measure electrochemical sensors and biosensors.

• The EVAL-CN0503-ARDZ Liquid Measurement Platform, which includes on-chip digital filters, high ambient light rejection, and can perform colourimetry, turbidity, and fluorometry measurements.

The webinar will be hosted by Mark Patrick, director of technical content, EMEA at Mouser Electronics, and will feature Daniel Braunworth, scientific instruments marketing manager at ADI, as a guest speaker.

Date: 27 February 2024

Time: 17:00 SAST

For more information visit https://bitly.ws/3cZur





