Webinar: AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU

22 November 2023 News

Infineon has launched its new AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU, a full-featured Bluetooth LE v5.4 device with best-in-class RF performance, security, and energy efficiency. The CYW20829 is a powerful and versatile device built to meet the needs of modern design solutions targeted for industrial, smart home, health, gaming, and PC accessory applications, among others.

In this webinar, Infineon will provide an overview of the CYW20829's key features and specifications, and of the development resources and support available to help all designers get started with it.

Date: 27 February 2024

Time: 16:30 SAST

For more information visit https://bitly.ws/3cZw3

