Rest in peace, Roger Lilley

22 November 2023 News

Roger Lilley, editor of Energize magazine, passed away on 8 February after a short illness. A respected colleague and energy expert, Roger passed away at age 69.

Many of us will remember Roger from his time at Phillips/NXP Semiconductors.

“Losing Roger is a terrible loss and very sad. Apart from being a dedicated and keen editor, he was a kind and very well-liked colleague. He will be greatly missed by the readers, contacts and staff of Energize. As a community we send condolences to his family, and thank them for sharing Roger with us,” says his colleague Anton Marsh.

A funeral service celebrating the life of Roger will be held in Kayser’s Beach, East London, on 14 February at 14h30. The service will be livestreamed for those who would like to attend virtually via the following link:

http://youtube.com/live/eTkk4_62EkA





