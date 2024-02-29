Yamaha Robotics releases 3D hybrid AOI

Yamaha Robotics announced that, on 1 March 2024, it will add the high-end specification YRi-V TypeHS to the YRi-V 3D hybrid automated optical inspection (AOI) system, which achieves both high speed and high precision in operation, for electronic component mounting factories.
YRi-V TypeHS has significantly improved image processing capability by adopting a high-resolution 25-megapixel camera, which is more than twice that of previous models, and the latest high-performance CPU and GPU applications. As a result, high-definition inspection with resolutions of 7 and 5 μm is approximately 1,6 times faster than previous models, making the new model one of the fastest in the industry.
In addition to the conventional high-precision eight-direction 3D projector, a high-performance 3D line laser has been newly installed. By combining this with 3D projector images using the phase shift method, it is now possible to reproduce the shapes of specular and transparent components more accurately, further improving inspection capabilities. This provides greater accuracy in the detection of 0201-sized chips and specular-glossy components, further contributing to improved quality in PCB production.
