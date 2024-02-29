Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



SMD varistors with huge surge current capability

29 February 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

TDK Corporation has introduced two new varistor series in SMD design. The types of both series are available for a wide range of operating voltages from 175 to 460 V RMS, corresponding to 225 to 615 V DC.

The B72210M series of surge devices, which are equivalent to S14 leaded disk varistors, offers a surge current capability of 6000 A, while the B72214M series types, which are equivalent to S20 leaded disk varistors, have a higher surge current capability of 10 000 A. All types are designed for a high operating temperature of a maximum of 125°C and extremely humid environments of 85% relative humidity at 85°C.

The new SMD high-surge series is qualified to AEC-Q200. In terms of designs, all types are available in a horizontal and a vertical version, which offers higher design flexibility. The horizontal version of the B72210M series has dimensions of 22 x 15 x 11 mm, while the B72214M series has dimensions of 27 x 18 x 11 mm (L x W x H). The vertical types have dimensions of 15 x 10 x 20 mm and 18 x 10 x 25,5 mm, respectively.

Typical applications of SMD surge protection components are on-board chargers, power supplies, frequency converters, photovoltaic systems and household appliances.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: sales@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


