SMD varistors with huge surge current capability

TDK Corporation has introduced two new varistor series in SMD design. The types of both series are available for a wide range of operating voltages from 175 to 460 V RMS, corresponding to 225 to 615 V DC.
The B72210M series of surge devices, which are equivalent to S14 leaded disk varistors, offers a surge current capability of 6000 A, while the B72214M series types, which are equivalent to S20 leaded disk varistors, have a higher surge current capability of 10 000 A. All types are designed for a high operating temperature of a maximum of 125°C and extremely humid environments of 85% relative humidity at 85°C.
The new SMD high-surge series is qualified to AEC-Q200. In terms of designs, all types are available in a horizontal and a vertical version, which offers higher design flexibility. The horizontal version of the B72210M series has dimensions of 22 x 15 x 11 mm, while the B72214M series has dimensions of 27 x 18 x 11 mm (L x W x H). The vertical types have dimensions of 15 x 10 x 20 mm and 18 x 10 x 25,5 mm, respectively.
Typical applications of SMD surge protection components are on-board chargers, power supplies, frequency converters, photovoltaic systems and household appliances.
Multi-channel electronic load series Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
ITECH has recently announced the release of their upgraded IT8700P+ series multi-channel electronic loads. This new series supports master-slave parallel configuration between all the modules, allowing for different modules to be mixed and matched for synchronisation.
Read more...Self-extinguishing batteries
Power Electronics / Power Management
The most commonly used electrolyte, which is highly combustible – a medium composed of a lithium salt and an organic solvent – is replaced with materials found in a commercial fire extinguisher.
Read more...Input power bus conditioners Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The FLHG-60 and the FLHGI-60 are designed to be used as the front-end to the company’s MGDD N input series, to develop full power solutions.
Read more...Hi-Rel DC-DC converter Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MGDD-06 series from GAÏA Converter is an ultra-wide input 6 W family of power converter modules, with a permanent input voltage range of 9 to 160 V DC.
Read more...Energy measurement IC CST Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The SY7T501 and SY7T502 are Silergy’s newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load.
Read more...Reference design: USB-C PD and Qi charging
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s REF_TX15W_PD60W_N1 is the industry’s first turnkey solution to offer a PD and Qi multi-charger, allowing same-time charging via the USB-PC PD port and the Qi wireless power transmitter.
Read more...Transmitting power to remote places Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
The new single-pair power over Ethernet (SPoE) allows for power and data to be transmitted over longer distances of up to 1000 metres.
Read more...PV DC-DC converter Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
This new series from Mornsun is designed for renewable energy applications, and boasts an ultra-wide and ultra-high 300 to 1500 V DC.