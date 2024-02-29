Categories

Microchip earns certification in vehicle cybersecurity

29 February 2024 News

As everything from infotainment to engine systems in the automotive industry becomes more dependent on wireless and in-vehicle network connectivity, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has increased. The ISO/SAE 21434 standard has emerged to set requirements for road vehicle cybersecurity risk management processes. These cybersecurity requirements help regulate automotive products across the complete product lifecycle from concept through design, production, maintenance, and decommissioning. Adhering to these standards, Microchip Technology’s corporate processes associated with specific automotive work products have recently been audited by a third party, UL Solutions, and certified as compliant to ISO/SAE 21434.

Developed by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) in conjunction with the Society of Automobile Engineers (SAE) International, the ISO/SAE 21434 standard was developed to help organisations define cybersecurity policies and manage risk. It is a demanding specification with 45 security categories, known as work products, each of which specifies a unique set of requirements that encompass all aspects of designing electrical and electronic systems for road vehicles, from ICs and software, to firmware and libraries.

The ISO/SAE 21434 designation also confirms that a certified corporate cybersecurity management system is in place. This verifies that cybersecurity is a priority focus at the organisation, from executive leadership to all organisational disciplines including the design, test, product, applications, marketing, quality, verification, and validation teams. A Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA) methodology is also incorporated at multiple stages of the product lifecycle when devices will be integrated into automotive cybersecurity-related platforms.

“Security is a core pillar at Microchip and the ISO/SAE 21434 certification is proof of our dedication to maintaining high standards in automotive cybersecurity,” said Matthias Kaestner, corporate vice president of Microchip’s automotive business. “Our customers can be confident that Microchip is a trusted security advisor with the appropriate expertise to guide them through their automotive cybersecurity design journey.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


