MediaTek releases its new flagship SoC

29 February 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer MediaTek has released its new flagship SoC for mobile devices. The announcement of the Dimensity 9300 comes just weeks after Qualcomm announced its new SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with the hope that it will rival both Apple’s and Qualcomm’s latest offerings.

Unlike previous iterations of processors that use eight cores in a 1 + 4 + 3 design, the Dimensity 9300 foregoes this to include eight performance cores in a 4 + 4 design: four Cortex-X4 processors running at up to 3,25 GHz are combined with four Cortex-A720 processors that can run up to 2 GHz for less taxing tasks. Level 3 cache has also been expanded to 18 MB, 29% larger than the previous generation.

This provides a 15% single-core performance increase, and a larger 40% increase in multi-core performance. However, even with the increase in processing performance, the SoC produces a 33% power saving during multi-core usage.

The Dimensity 9300 is built on TSMC’s third generation 4 nm process, and is housed in a thermally-optimised package designed by MediaTek. The SoC is also the first to use LPDDR5T 9600 Mbps memory.

As with most newly released processors, the 9300 has also been given the generative AI treatment with 8x faster transformer-based generative AI performance and 2x faster integer and floating-point computing. This translates to executing AI models with up to 33 billion parameters, while being 45% more efficient.

The processor includes Arm’s latest flagship GPU architecture, the Immortalis-G720 GPU, which provides raytracing and 46% extra peak performance over the previous generation. This 12-core GPU can provide a raytracing experience at a smooth 60 fps.

Seamless 5G connectivity is provided with the R16 modem supporting Sub-6 GHz and mmWave transmissions. The first devices using this new chipset should be on the market by the end of 2023.

For more information visit www.mediatek.com





