Easy wireless mesh networking

NeoCortec has announced three new NeoMesh Click boards that are ideal for wireless mesh networking. The Click boards eliminate the need for engineers to create any development PCB hardware themselves, enabling them to initiate Proof-of-Concept testing of the NeoMesh network protocol stack in a real application, quickly and at minimal cost.
The Click Boards feature NeoCortec’s compact, low-power NC1000 and NC2400 network modules which address a broad range of applications. Three versions of NeoMesh Click are available, one for each of the communication modules which operate at 868 MHz, 915 MHz or 2,4 GHz. Average power consumption through the range is as low as 20 µA.
Click boards follow mikroBUS, a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, enabling design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. Any Click board can be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor on a main board. Many leading microcontroller companies, including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards.
Says Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “The NeoMesh Click Boards are fully compatible with the mikroBUS socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard. The boards come with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering a large degree of flexibility for evaluation and customisation. The Click Boards come with the ClickID feature where the host system seamlessly and automatically detects and identifies the add-on board.”
These boards can be used in a broad range of applications based on IoT and Cloud-based sensor networks, including smart building and smart workplace, metering, security, agriculture, transportation, industry 4.0, medical and food distribution.
Energy measurement IC CST Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The SY7T501 and SY7T502 are Silergy’s newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load.
Read more...AIROC Bluetooth LE MCU RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Infineon has launched its new AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU, a full-featured Bluetooth LE v5.4 device with best-in-class RF performance, security, and energy efficiency.
Read more...Ultra-low noise phase locked frequency translators RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
These ICs are the perfect solution to translate a low-frequency master reference clock or reference oscillator to a higher frequency to improve phase noise, reduce power consumption, and simplify circuit complexity.
Read more...Compact RF-link module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SCALAE CONTROL is an RF-link module that can be configured to operate as both a transmission and reception module.
Read more...Revolutionising spectrum sensing with AI Tamashi Technology Investments
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Anritsu Corporation has now enabled advanced AI capabilities for solving difficult problems in wireless communications systems using DeepSig’s proven AI machine learning technology.
Read more...LoRa transceiver module CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RYLR896 transceiver module from REYAX features the LoRa long range modem that provides ultra-long range spread spectrum communication.
Read more...LTE-M modules with integrated GNSS RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox introduces new LTE-M modules with integrated GNSS to boost industrial connectivity. The SARA-R52 and LEXI-R52 series optimise cost and performance, while eliminating the need for extra components.
Read more...High-performance antenna solution CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Spitfire Series of antennas delivers exceptional performance with its dipole design, ground plane independence, and easy wall-mount versatility for both indoor and outdoor environments.