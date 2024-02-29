Easy wireless mesh networking

NeoCortec has announced three new NeoMesh Click boards that are ideal for wireless mesh networking. The Click boards eliminate the need for engineers to create any development PCB hardware themselves, enabling them to initiate Proof-of-Concept testing of the NeoMesh network protocol stack in a real application, quickly and at minimal cost.

The Click Boards feature NeoCortec’s compact, low-power NC1000 and NC2400 network modules which address a broad range of applications. Three versions of NeoMesh Click are available, one for each of the communication modules which operate at 868 MHz, 915 MHz or 2,4 GHz. Average power consumption through the range is as low as 20 µA.

Click boards follow mikroBUS, a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, enabling design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. Any Click board can be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor on a main board. Many leading microcontroller companies, including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards.

Says Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “The NeoMesh Click Boards are fully compatible with the mikroBUS socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard. The boards come with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering a large degree of flexibility for evaluation and customisation. The Click Boards come with the ClickID feature where the host system seamlessly and automatically detects and identifies the add-on board.”

These boards can be used in a broad range of applications based on IoT and Cloud-based sensor networks, including smart building and smart workplace, metering, security, agriculture, transportation, industry 4.0, medical and food distribution.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070 , sales@cstelectronics.co.za, www.cstelectronics.co.za

