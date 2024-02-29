Compact RF-link module
SCALAE is a compact and versatile PIC microcontroller-based programmable logic controller designed for use in general PLC and environmental monitoring projects, process automation, remote automation and the IoT. SCALAE units are ruggedised with opto-isolated inputs, and relay or MOSFET driver outputs.
SCALAE CONTROL is an RF-link module that can be configured to operate as both a transmission and reception module. These two roles are often split between two modules, with each module handling either transmission or reception, but on the DICIO board they can perform both functions.
The SCALAE CONTROL module supports frequencies of both 315 and 433 MHz. Advanced setup features include a wide address range and on-board hardware DIP switch configuration.
The 8-bit MCU-based system, which is DIN-rail mountable, has a transmission range of 100 m line-of-sight. Power requirements of the system is 18 to 75 V DC, with a typical current consumption of 1200 mA at 5 V. A USB-B interface is provided for communications and software updates.
For more information contact Haventechnik, +27 78 537 2098, contactus@haventechnik.com, www.haventechnik.com
