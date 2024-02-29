Revolutionising spectrum sensing with AI

Anritsu Corporation has now enabled advanced AI capabilities for solving difficult problems in wireless communications systems using DeepSig’s proven AI machine learning technology. Radio Spectrum is a valuable asset that needs to be managed, shared, and utilised optimally in wireless networks. New radio frequencies required to enable 6G use cases are becoming increasingly scarce, and there is increased attention towards the development of novel spectrum-sharing techniques. Traditional RF sensing techniques face limitations in dynamically changing wireless environments, and more advanced monitoring and signal characterisation is required.
Anritsu has addressed this challenge by partnering with Deepsig to deliver a groundbreaking solution that integrates the capabilities of the Anritsu MS2090A Field Master Pro Spectrum Analyser with DeepSig’s wireless signal detection and classification software, which is based on its patented artificial intelligence deep learning algorithms.
Employing a deep learning, data-driven approach allows Anritsu to rapidly incorporate new radio signal models into their capabilities using DeepSig’s ML training tools. RF signals of interest from diverse new sources like drones and IoT devices can be learned quickly and accurately in days, rather than months, to meet fast-changing customer requirements. These advanced technologies also form the foundation for AI-native RF sensing for 6G.
Read more...AIROC Bluetooth LE MCU RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Infineon has launched its new AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU, a full-featured Bluetooth LE v5.4 device with best-in-class RF performance, security, and energy efficiency.
Read more...Ultra-low noise phase locked frequency translators RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
These ICs are the perfect solution to translate a low-frequency master reference clock or reference oscillator to a higher frequency to improve phase noise, reduce power consumption, and simplify circuit complexity.
Read more...Easy wireless mesh networking CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec has announced three new NeoMesh Click boards that are ideal for wireless mesh networking, eliminating the need for engineers to create any development PCB hardware themselves.
Read more...Compact RF-link module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SCALAE CONTROL is an RF-link module that can be configured to operate as both a transmission and reception module.
Read more...LoRa transceiver module CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RYLR896 transceiver module from REYAX features the LoRa long range modem that provides ultra-long range spread spectrum communication.
Read more...LTE-M modules with integrated GNSS RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox introduces new LTE-M modules with integrated GNSS to boost industrial connectivity. The SARA-R52 and LEXI-R52 series optimise cost and performance, while eliminating the need for extra components.
Read more...High-performance antenna solution CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Spitfire Series of antennas delivers exceptional performance with its dipole design, ground plane independence, and easy wall-mount versatility for both indoor and outdoor environments.