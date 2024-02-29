Revolutionising spectrum sensing with AI

29 February 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Anritsu Corporation has now enabled advanced AI capabilities for solving difficult problems in wireless communications systems using DeepSig’s proven AI machine learning technology. Radio Spectrum is a valuable asset that needs to be managed, shared, and utilised optimally in wireless networks. New radio frequencies required to enable 6G use cases are becoming increasingly scarce, and there is increased attention towards the development of novel spectrum-sharing techniques. Traditional RF sensing techniques face limitations in dynamically changing wireless environments, and more advanced monitoring and signal characterisation is required.

Anritsu has addressed this challenge by partnering with Deepsig to deliver a groundbreaking solution that integrates the capabilities of the Anritsu MS2090A Field Master Pro Spectrum Analyser with DeepSig’s wireless signal detection and classification software, which is based on its patented artificial intelligence deep learning algorithms.

Employing a deep learning, data-driven approach allows Anritsu to rapidly incorporate new radio signal models into their capabilities using DeepSig’s ML training tools. RF signals of interest from diverse new sources like drones and IoT devices can be learned quickly and accurately in days, rather than months, to meet fast-changing customer requirements. These advanced technologies also form the foundation for AI-native RF sensing for 6G.

