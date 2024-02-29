LoRa transceiver module

The RYLR896 transceiver module from REYAX features the LoRa long range modem that provides ultra-long range spread spectrum communication. The unit has minimal current consumption and exhibits high interference immunity. The module is certified by both the NCC and FCC.
The RYLR896 operates in the 868 to 916 MHz frequency range, and combines the Semtech SX1276 engine with a high-efficiency power amplifier. The high sensitivity module is control easily using AT commands, and it has AES128 data encryption built in.
The module has a specially designed and integrated antenna and incorporates a 127 dB dynamic range RSSI. It operates in a temperature range from -40 to 85°C, and weighs only 7 g.
The SY7T501 and SY7T502 are Silergy’s newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load.
Infineon has launched its new AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU, a full-featured Bluetooth LE v5.4 device with best-in-class RF performance, security, and energy efficiency.
These ICs are the perfect solution to translate a low-frequency master reference clock or reference oscillator to a higher frequency to improve phase noise, reduce power consumption, and simplify circuit complexity.
NeoCortec has announced three new NeoMesh Click boards that are ideal for wireless mesh networking, eliminating the need for engineers to create any development PCB hardware themselves.
The SCALAE CONTROL is an RF-link module that can be configured to operate as both a transmission and reception module.
Anritsu Corporation has now enabled advanced AI capabilities for solving difficult problems in wireless communications systems using DeepSig’s proven AI machine learning technology.
u-blox introduces new LTE-M modules with integrated GNSS to boost industrial connectivity. The SARA-R52 and LEXI-R52 series optimise cost and performance, while eliminating the need for extra components.
The Spitfire Series of antennas delivers exceptional performance with its dipole design, ground plane independence, and easy wall-mount versatility for both indoor and outdoor environments.