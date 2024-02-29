LoRa transceiver module

29 February 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The RYLR896 transceiver module from REYAX features the LoRa long range modem that provides ultra-long range spread spectrum communication. The unit has minimal current consumption and exhibits high interference immunity. The module is certified by both the NCC and FCC.

The RYLR896 operates in the 868 to 916 MHz frequency range, and combines the Semtech SX1276 engine with a high-efficiency power amplifier. The high sensitivity module is control easily using AT commands, and it has AES128 data encryption built in.

The module has a specially designed and integrated antenna and incorporates a 127 dB dynamic range RSSI. It operates in a temperature range from -40 to 85°C, and weighs only 7 g.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070 , sales@cstelectronics.co.za, www.cstelectronics.co.za

Credit(s)

CST Electronics





