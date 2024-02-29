LTE-M modules with integrated GNSS

u-blox has announced two new LTE-M cellular module series, the SARA-R52 and LEXI-R52. These modules, designed for industrial applications, are based on the u-blox UBX-R52 cellular chip and are tailored for integrated and concurrent positioning and wireless communication needs. Typical IoT use cases include fixed and mobile applications such as metering and utility, asset tracking and monitoring, and healthcare.
A set of new features embedded within the u-blox UBX-R52 chip will allow users to dispense with additional components when designing products:
• SpotNow is a new positioning feature unique to u-blox, which provides position data with a 10 m accuracy, within a couple of seconds. It is meant for occasional tracking applications such as recycling waste dumpsters, elderly trackers, or cleaning machines.
• The uCPU feature allows users to run their own software within the chip without using an external MCU.
• The uSCM (Smart Connection Manager) is designed for automatic connectivity management to achieve either best performance or lowest power consumption, for example, when a connection is lost and needs to be re-established.
The u-blox R52 series also introduces a new combo module designed to offer simultaneous GNSS and cellular connectivity. The u-blox SARA-R520M10 combo module comes equipped with an integrated u-blox M10 GNSS receiver and ensures concurrent tracking with low-power consumption, better TTFF, and improved RF sensitivity.
The R52 series offers an RF output power 23 dBm, ensuring stable connectivity in challenging coverage conditions. The LEXI-R52 provides the same features as the SARA-R52, but in a smaller form factor (16 x 16 x 2 mm), ideal for ultra-small applications like wearables.
