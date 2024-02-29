High-performance antenna solution

29 February 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Spitfire Series of antennas delivers exceptional performance with its dipole design, ground plane independence, and easy wall-mount versatility. This system is perfectly suited for installation on a wide range of indoor or outdoor surfaces, without compromising performance.

Whether affixed to a wall or on a rooftop, this antenna consistently ensures robust signal reception, making it the ideal selection for systems where immediate communication is paramount.

This antenna series is an excellent choice for alarm signalling applications. By strategically installing these compact and lightweight antennas outside a residential or commercial building, you can significantly enhance the reliability of your alarm system for seamless and safe delivery of data transmission. Whether for security alarms, fire detection systems, or emergency notifications, every second counts, and this antenna provides the robust wireless connectivity required to transmit critical alerts efficiently.

Measuring only 123 x 81 x 45 mm , this compact series is engineered to thrive in harsh conditions, thanks to its IP67 and IP69 certifications. All antennas in this series come with a fully customisable low-loss cable and connectors to meet your specific requirements.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070 , sales@cstelectronics.co.za, www.cstelectronics.co.za

CST Electronics





