High-performance antenna solution

The Spitfire Series of antennas delivers exceptional performance with its dipole design, ground plane independence, and easy wall-mount versatility. This system is perfectly suited for installation on a wide range of indoor or outdoor surfaces, without compromising performance.
Whether affixed to a wall or on a rooftop, this antenna consistently ensures robust signal reception, making it the ideal selection for systems where immediate communication is paramount.
This antenna series is an excellent choice for alarm signalling applications. By strategically installing these compact and lightweight antennas outside a residential or commercial building, you can significantly enhance the reliability of your alarm system for seamless and safe delivery of data transmission. Whether for security alarms, fire detection systems, or emergency notifications, every second counts, and this antenna provides the robust wireless connectivity required to transmit critical alerts efficiently.
Measuring only 123 x 81 x 45 mm, this compact series is engineered to thrive in harsh conditions, thanks to its IP67 and IP69 certifications. All antennas in this series come with a fully customisable low-loss cable and connectors to meet your specific requirements.
Energy measurement IC CST Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The SY7T501 and SY7T502 are Silergy’s newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load.
AIROC Bluetooth LE MCU RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Infineon has launched its new AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU, a full-featured Bluetooth LE v5.4 device with best-in-class RF performance, security, and energy efficiency.
Ultra-low noise phase locked frequency translators RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
These ICs are the perfect solution to translate a low-frequency master reference clock or reference oscillator to a higher frequency to improve phase noise, reduce power consumption, and simplify circuit complexity.
Easy wireless mesh networking CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec has announced three new NeoMesh Click boards that are ideal for wireless mesh networking, eliminating the need for engineers to create any development PCB hardware themselves.
Compact RF-link module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SCALAE CONTROL is an RF-link module that can be configured to operate as both a transmission and reception module.
Revolutionising spectrum sensing with AI Tamashi Technology Investments
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Anritsu Corporation has now enabled advanced AI capabilities for solving difficult problems in wireless communications systems using DeepSig’s proven AI machine learning technology.
LoRa transceiver module CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RYLR896 transceiver module from REYAX features the LoRa long range modem that provides ultra-long range spread spectrum communication.
LTE-M modules with integrated GNSS RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox introduces new LTE-M modules with integrated GNSS to boost industrial connectivity. The SARA-R52 and LEXI-R52 series optimise cost and performance, while eliminating the need for extra components.