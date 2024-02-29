Quectel achieves ISO 26262 ASIL B certification

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that it has been awarded the ISO 26262:2018 Functional Safety Process Certificate by Bureau Veritas (BV), an industry-recognised third-party certification body. This milestone confirms that Quectel has successfully established a complete set of robust functional safety management process systems in accordance with ISO 26262 standards, providing continuous support for the design and manufacturing of products that adhere to international safety standards.
Quectel’s LG69T (AB) automotive-grade GNSS module has also received certification for meeting the stringent requirements of ISO 26262 ASIL B metrics, which underscores the ability of the LG69T (AB) to fulfil functional safety requirements, positioning it as a dependable solution for global automotive manufacturers.
Quectel’s LG69T (AB) is an automotive-grade high-precision GNSS positioning module based on the STMicroelectronics Teseo APP platform. When combined with multiple positioning technologies such as real-time kinematic (RTK) and dead reckoning (DR), this dual-frequency module can achieve centimetre-level positioning accuracy, nanosecond-level real-time response, and time and position sharing between vehicles.
The LG69T (AB) features over 40 safety mechanisms encompassing temperature detection, tracking channel checks, signal quality monitoring, voltage monitoring, and antenna monitoring, ensuring continuous monitoring of the module’s complete health status.
Norbert Muhrer, president and CSO of Quectel Wireless Solutions, commented, “Securing ISO 26262 certifications marks a significant milestone in Quectel’s commitment to delivering top-tier products and services to the global automotive market. With these certifications, our LG69T (AB) module, and forthcoming products, will play a pivotal role in advancing vehicle safety and the evolution of autonomous driving. Moving forward, we remain dedicated to creating more automotive-grade products that meet safety standards, contributing to the ongoing development of the intelligent driving industry.”
