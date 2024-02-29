SMD antenna for GNSS L1 band

29 February 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Antenova has recently launched the Admotus SMD antenna for the GNSS L1 band. This ceramic antenna is suitable for all GNSS positioning applications in the L1 band covering 1559 to 1609 MHz.

The antenna has an omni-directional pattern and performs well on small PCB sizes. It provides comparable performance to a small patch antenna on a small ground plane, with an efficiency of 53%. The antenna has an overall size of only 1,0 x 0,5 x 0,5 mm .

SMD antenna surrounded by the dashed line in the top left corner.

What makes this antenna unique is that it has a similar efficiency even when the ground plane is shortened, thereby enabling even small products to receive GNSS signals. Applications for this antenna include wearables such as fitness monitors, small asset trackers such as for pets and bikes, UAVs, and telematic devices. This antenna is also resistant to detuning from nearby materials, making it perfect for wearable systems.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070 , sales@cstelectronics.co.za, www.cstelectronics.co.za

