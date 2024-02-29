SMD antenna for GNSS L1 band

Antenova has recently launched the Admotus SMD antenna for the GNSS L1 band. This ceramic antenna is suitable for all GNSS positioning applications in the L1 band covering 1559 to 1609 MHz.
The antenna has an omni-directional pattern and performs well on small PCB sizes. It provides comparable performance to a small patch antenna on a small ground plane, with an efficiency of 53%. The antenna has an overall size of only 1,0 x 0,5 x 0,5 mm.
What makes this antenna unique is that it has a similar efficiency even when the ground plane is shortened, thereby enabling even small products to receive GNSS signals. Applications for this antenna include wearables such as fitness monitors, small asset trackers such as for pets and bikes, UAVs, and telematic devices. This antenna is also resistant to detuning from nearby materials, making it perfect for wearable systems.
For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070, sales@cstelectronics.co.za, www.cstelectronics.co.za
Energy measurement IC CST Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The SY7T501 and SY7T502 are Silergy’s newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load.
Read more...AIROC Bluetooth LE MCU RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Infineon has launched its new AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU, a full-featured Bluetooth LE v5.4 device with best-in-class RF performance, security, and energy efficiency.
Read more...Ultra-low noise phase locked frequency translators RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
These ICs are the perfect solution to translate a low-frequency master reference clock or reference oscillator to a higher frequency to improve phase noise, reduce power consumption, and simplify circuit complexity.
Read more...Easy wireless mesh networking CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NeoCortec has announced three new NeoMesh Click boards that are ideal for wireless mesh networking, eliminating the need for engineers to create any development PCB hardware themselves.
Read more...Compact RF-link module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SCALAE CONTROL is an RF-link module that can be configured to operate as both a transmission and reception module.
Read more...Revolutionising spectrum sensing with AI Tamashi Technology Investments
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Anritsu Corporation has now enabled advanced AI capabilities for solving difficult problems in wireless communications systems using DeepSig’s proven AI machine learning technology.
Read more...LoRa transceiver module CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RYLR896 transceiver module from REYAX features the LoRa long range modem that provides ultra-long range spread spectrum communication.
Read more...LTE-M modules with integrated GNSS RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox introduces new LTE-M modules with integrated GNSS to boost industrial connectivity. The SARA-R52 and LEXI-R52 series optimise cost and performance, while eliminating the need for extra components.