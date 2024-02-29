PV DC-DC converter

29 February 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Mornsun has announced the launch of the new PV1200-29BXX series DC-DC converter. This series is designed for renewable energy applications, and boasts an ultra-wide and ultra-high 300 to 1500 V DC, with a transient voltage handling capability of 1600 V DC for 10s. The versatile converter is available in both 24 V and 48 V configurations.

The PV1200-29Bxx series feature high efficiency, high reliability, high insulation, and a high level of safety protection. It is widely used in renewable energy industries, such as photovoltaic inverters, energy storage systems, and industrial control. The series has a very high efficiency and exhibits low ripple and noise. It is designed for high reliability and a long lifespan.

These converters are designed to operate in industrial grade temperature ranges of -40 to 85°C, and have high I/O isolation voltages of up to 4000 V AC. They provide multiple protection features, including input under-voltage protection, input reverse polarity protection, over-temperature protection, and output short-circuit, over-current, and over-voltage protection. These features guarantee stable and safe operating environments, even under abnormal working conditions.

The PV1200-29Bxx series supports 3+1 parallel redundancy and current sharing capability. It can operate at altitudes up to 5000 m and meets Class I (terminal), Class II (lead type), and level 4 EFT immunity.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900 , daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





