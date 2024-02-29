PV DC-DC converter

Mornsun has announced the launch of the new PV1200-29BXX series DC-DC converter. This series is designed for renewable energy applications, and boasts an ultra-wide and ultra-high 300 to 1500 V DC, with a transient voltage handling capability of 1600 V DC for 10s. The versatile converter is available in both 24 V and 48 V configurations.
The PV1200-29Bxx series feature high efficiency, high reliability, high insulation, and a high level of safety protection. It is widely used in renewable energy industries, such as photovoltaic inverters, energy storage systems, and industrial control. The series has a very high efficiency and exhibits low ripple and noise. It is designed for high reliability and a long lifespan.
These converters are designed to operate in industrial grade temperature ranges of -40 to 85°C, and have high I/O isolation voltages of up to 4000 V AC. They provide multiple protection features, including input under-voltage protection, input reverse polarity protection, over-temperature protection, and output short-circuit, over-current, and over-voltage protection. These features guarantee stable and safe operating environments, even under abnormal working conditions.
The PV1200-29Bxx series supports 3+1 parallel redundancy and current sharing capability. It can operate at altitudes up to 5000 m and meets Class I (terminal), Class II (lead type), and level 4 EFT immunity.
Read more...The next big shift in SA's energy infrastructure
Power Electronics / Power Management
High-voltage (HV) LiFePO4 battery energy storage systems, commonly referred to as BESS, which drastically improve the power reliability prospects for businesses, have been around for some time, but expect to see a massive surge in 2024.
Read more...Multi-channel electronic load series Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
ITECH has recently announced the release of their upgraded IT8700P+ series multi-channel electronic loads. This new series supports master-slave parallel configuration between all the modules, allowing for different modules to be mixed and matched for synchronisation.
Read more...Self-extinguishing batteries
Power Electronics / Power Management
The most commonly used electrolyte, which is highly combustible – a medium composed of a lithium salt and an organic solvent – is replaced with materials found in a commercial fire extinguisher.
Read more...Input power bus conditioners Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The FLHG-60 and the FLHGI-60 are designed to be used as the front-end to the company’s MGDD N input series, to develop full power solutions.
Read more...Hi-Rel DC-DC converter Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MGDD-06 series from GAÏA Converter is an ultra-wide input 6 W family of power converter modules, with a permanent input voltage range of 9 to 160 V DC.
Read more...Energy measurement IC CST Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The SY7T501 and SY7T502 are Silergy’s newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load.
Read more...Reference design: USB-C PD and Qi charging
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s REF_TX15W_PD60W_N1 is the industry’s first turnkey solution to offer a PD and Qi multi-charger, allowing same-time charging via the USB-PC PD port and the Qi wireless power transmitter.