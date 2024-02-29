Motor protection with Bluetooth connectivity

Newelec’s newest KG/KH motor protection relay is a game changer, with built in Bluetooth for monitoring and control. Motors can now be configured and monitored from a distance of up to 10 m via the Bluetooth Low Energy communication signal. This standard feature not only enhances accessibility, but also improves safety: motors can now be accessed through closed flameproof enclosures.
These protection relays have a plethora of protection features to ensure the performance and longevity of motors and the unit itself. These features include individual configurable trip settings, versatile operating modes, harmonic protection, Bluetooth LE and Modbus-RTU connectivity, power quality monitoring, rugged design for high-vibration applications.
The KG/KH Relay simplifies field connections with integrated Modbus-RTU. Configured in a multidrop configuration using dual RJ11 sockets, no crimping tools or specialised skillsets are required for installation.
With a newly developed Android smartphone app available for close cubical monitoring and analysis, the KG/KH Relay ensures that it is always connected and under control. Engineers and technicians can now monitor, analyse, and make informed decisions right from the palm of their hand.
The next big shift in SA's energy infrastructure
High-voltage (HV) LiFePO4 battery energy storage systems, commonly referred to as BESS, which drastically improve the power reliability prospects for businesses, have been around for some time, but expect to see a massive surge in 2024.
Multi-channel electronic load series Conical Technologies
ITECH has recently announced the release of their upgraded IT8700P+ series multi-channel electronic loads. This new series supports master-slave parallel configuration between all the modules, allowing for different modules to be mixed and matched for synchronisation.
Self-extinguishing batteries
The most commonly used electrolyte, which is highly combustible – a medium composed of a lithium salt and an organic solvent – is replaced with materials found in a commercial fire extinguisher.
Input power bus conditioners Accutronics
The FLHG-60 and the FLHGI-60 are designed to be used as the front-end to the company’s MGDD N input series, to develop full power solutions.
Hi-Rel DC-DC converter Accutronics
The MGDD-06 series from GAÏA Converter is an ultra-wide input 6 W family of power converter modules, with a permanent input voltage range of 9 to 160 V DC.
Energy measurement IC CST Electronics
The SY7T501 and SY7T502 are Silergy’s newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load.
Reference design: USB-C PD and Qi charging
Infineon’s REF_TX15W_PD60W_N1 is the industry’s first turnkey solution to offer a PD and Qi multi-charger, allowing same-time charging via the USB-PC PD port and the Qi wireless power transmitter.