Motor protection with Bluetooth connectivity

29 February 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Newelec’s newest KG/KH motor protection relay is a game changer, with built in Bluetooth for monitoring and control. Motors can now be configured and monitored from a distance of up to 10 m via the Bluetooth Low Energy communication signal. This standard feature not only enhances accessibility, but also improves safety: motors can now be accessed through closed flameproof enclosures.

These protection relays have a plethora of protection features to ensure the performance and longevity of motors and the unit itself. These features include individual configurable trip settings, versatile operating modes, harmonic protection, Bluetooth LE and Modbus-RTU connectivity, power quality monitoring, rugged design for high-vibration applications.

The KG/KH Relay simplifies field connections with integrated Modbus-RTU. Configured in a multidrop configuration using dual RJ11 sockets, no crimping tools or specialised skillsets are required for installation.

With a newly developed Android smartphone app available for close cubical monitoring and analysis, the KG/KH Relay ensures that it is always connected and under control. Engineers and technicians can now monitor, analyse, and make informed decisions right from the palm of their hand.

Credit(s)

NewElec Pretoria





