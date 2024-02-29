Energy-efficient and scalable UPS solutions
29 February 2024
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vertiv has introduced the Vertiv Liebert APM2, a new energy-efficient and scalable power solution, to its UPS systems portfolio. The Liebert APM2 is compatible with lithium-ion and valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries and features a compact design that can scale from 30 to 600 kW in a single unit.
The APM2 offers significant energy savings and can also parallel with up to four matching units for additional capacity or redundancy. The Liebert APM2 is a CE certified UPS system a now available in 400 V in the EMEA region.
To satisfy the increasing power needs of edge computing applications, and the constrained space typical of these sites, Liebert APM2 delivers a greater power output in a smaller footprint than similar capacity solutions, with Liebert APM2 models requiring up to 45% less space than the predecessor, Vertiv Liebert APM. The Liebert APM2 can be installed in-row, in-room, against-the-wall, or back-to-back for further application flexibility.
“Vertiv created the Liebert APM2 in response to the need for a compact and efficient product that delivers dependable power quality and availability to the network edge,” said Kyle Keeper, senior vice president of global AC power at Vertiv. “The UPS is Vertiv’s cutting-edge solution for handling increasing power infrastructure needs without the need for a complete system overhaul.”
The Liebert APM2 operates with high energy efficiency in all modes, up to 97,5% in double-conversion mode; up to 98,8% efficiency when operating in Dynamic online mode, which draws power through the bypass line and uses the inverter for balanced output and as an active filter; and up to 99% when operating in ECO mode, which takes advantage of stable grid input conditions to leverage the bypass line. All modes are automated based on user preferences.
The intelligent paralleling feature of the Liebert APM2 facilitates load sharing among multiple power modules, even across multiple units. This enables balanced unit runtime and offers automatic failover for enhanced system availability. Intelligent paralleling has also been shown to contribute to energy efficiency.
The modular architecture of the Liebert APM2 allows for easy front-side access to replaceable components and features hot-swappable building blocks that optimise the MTTR to less than 30 minutes. The Vertiv Life Services program is an available option to remotely monitor and diagnose equipment health, with reporting to track UPS performance.
For more information visit www.vertiv.com
