DMASS expects slowdown after record 2023
29 February 2024
News
According to DMASS Europe e.V., the European components distribution market declined in Q4, ending a long period of growth. Distributors and manufacturers reported consolidated sales of €4,45 billion in Q4 2023, down 17,3% compared to Q4 2022. Semiconductors dropped to €3,1 billion, a drop of 18.5%, and IP&E; (Interconnect, Passive and Electromechanical) components declined by 14,3% to €1,35 billion.
For the total year 2023, DMASS reported consolidated sales of €21 billion, up just 0,2%, beating former record 2022 by a narrow margin. All the growth in 2023 came from the 4% increase in semiconductors, while IP&E; dropped by a total of 7,7%.
Hermann Reiter, chairman of DMASS said: “The expected slowdown was softened by a very good first half of 2023, resulting in another record year. Admittedly, distribution revenues were driven by orders and sales brought forward from 2024, inflating 2023 results significantly. The consequence is that we are now facing a market contraction, which brings the business back in line with long-term growth averages. Our hope for 2024 resides with an overall market upside through the hype around artificial intelligence that could pull the entire market along.”
