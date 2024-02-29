Durban to Dublin
29 February 2024
News
Irish Tech Challenge winners.
The Irish Tech Challenge South Africa has announced that the 2023 winning cohort has travelled to Ireland for a 10-day curated immersion and networking programme, with access to top industry leaders, and potential for further funding. This tech challenge is a prestigious competition that seeks to unearth high-impact South African start-ups that have developed innovative, SDG-aligned solutions.
The winning five start-ups emerged from 266 applications and were unveiled on 21 November 2023. From AgriTech to BioTech to HealthTech, their innovations demonstrate the depth and diversity of talent in the South African tech landscape.
The five winning start-ups are:
• Thato Schermer – Founder, Zoie Health (HealthTech).
• Neo Hutiri – Founder, PeleBox (HealthTech).
• Vuyo Pakade – Founder, Foonda Africa (HRTech).
• Dr Benedicta Durcan – Founder, AfroBodies (BioTech).
• Tumelo Chiloane – Co-founder, Desert Green Africa (AgriTech).
These start-ups are now poised to grow their entities by leveraging Ireland’s growing status as a major global tech and innovation hub, drawing from the vast pool of Irish tech expertise, and industry experts, investors, and fellow innovators. As an EU-member state, Ireland further serves as a gateway to the European market and beyond for these high-impact South African start-ups.
The Irish Tech Challenge South Africa is a partnership between the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa, the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the Technology Innovation Agency, along with implementing partners Tshimologong Digital Precinct (South Africa) and Dogpatch Labs (Ireland).
For more information visit https://tshimologong.joburg
