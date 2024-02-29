Categories

New series of all-purpose microcontrollers

29 February 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

NXP has released its MCX A14x and A15x series of all-purpose microcontrollers. MCX A is part of the larger MCX portfolio that shares a common Arm Cortex-M33 core platform. MCX was founded with the idea of bringing together the best elements of popular NXP devices, plus new innovative features, to provide the next generation of intelligent edge devices.

The MCX A14x operates at 48 MHz and the MCX A15x operates at 96 MHz. Device package options include 32-pin QFN, 48-pin QFN and a 64-pin LQFP. MCX A parts are IO and pin compatible across the package types, simplifying migration and upgrades.

Scalability is an important pillar of the MCX portfolio, and the A Series serves a significant role in this portfolio. This series targets a wide range of applications spanning multiple markets, including industrial communications, smart metering, automation and control sensors, and low power/battery powered devices.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


