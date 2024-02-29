Marki Microwave introduces Prodigy

Marki Microwave has introduced a new automated filter design tool called Prodigy. This innovative tool brings MMIC filter design capability directly to the user, by enabling the design of a filter at any centre frequency and bandwidth within the operating range of a given topology. Powered by advanced 3D FEM modelling and ML techniques, Prodigy puts filter design into the customer’s hands by enabling them to seamlessly explore the filter design space, perform system trade-offs with accurate custom filter models, and create new designs on demand.
The Prodigy interface gives the user three variables to select the desired filter: topology, centre frequency, and bandwidth. The interface then shows a simulation of the insertion and return loss for the designed filter. In contrast to the ideal filter prediction given by the mathematical models, Prodigy Filter Designer creates a real designed filter, with known design variables and size.
Most importantly, Prodigy uses machine learning to calculate the real S-parameters of the designed filters, including all undesirable 3D effects (like metal loss, parasitics, and cross-coupling).
While Prodigy can display every filter achievable for a given topology, it does not necessarily display the best performance Marki can achieve for a given filter spec. The performance of Prodigy filters will be sufficient for many requirements. However, if Prodigy cannot produce a filter to meet a given requirement, there are additional techniques Marki designers can use to make further trades between close-in rejection, far-out rejection, size, and insertion loss to meet more exacting requirements.
AIROC Bluetooth LE MCU RS South Africa
Infineon has launched its new AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU, a full-featured Bluetooth LE v5.4 device with best-in-class RF performance, security, and energy efficiency.
Ultra-low noise phase locked frequency translators RFiber Solutions
These ICs are the perfect solution to translate a low-frequency master reference clock or reference oscillator to a higher frequency to improve phase noise, reduce power consumption, and simplify circuit complexity.
Easy wireless mesh networking CST Electronics
NeoCortec has announced three new NeoMesh Click boards that are ideal for wireless mesh networking, eliminating the need for engineers to create any development PCB hardware themselves.
Compact RF-link module
The SCALAE CONTROL is an RF-link module that can be configured to operate as both a transmission and reception module.
Revolutionising spectrum sensing with AI Tamashi Technology Investments
Anritsu Corporation has now enabled advanced AI capabilities for solving difficult problems in wireless communications systems using DeepSig’s proven AI machine learning technology.
LoRa transceiver module CST Electronics
The RYLR896 transceiver module from REYAX features the LoRa long range modem that provides ultra-long range spread spectrum communication.
LTE-M modules with integrated GNSS RF Design
u-blox introduces new LTE-M modules with integrated GNSS to boost industrial connectivity. The SARA-R52 and LEXI-R52 series optimise cost and performance, while eliminating the need for extra components.
High-performance antenna solution CST Electronics
The Spitfire Series of antennas delivers exceptional performance with its dipole design, ground plane independence, and easy wall-mount versatility for both indoor and outdoor environments.