Marki Microwave introduces Prodigy

Marki Microwave has introduced a new automated filter design tool called Prodigy. This innovative tool brings MMIC filter design capability directly to the user, by enabling the design of a filter at any centre frequency and bandwidth within the operating range of a given topology. Powered by advanced 3D FEM modelling and ML techniques, Prodigy puts filter design into the customer’s hands by enabling them to seamlessly explore the filter design space, perform system trade-offs with accurate custom filter models, and create new designs on demand.

The Prodigy interface gives the user three variables to select the desired filter: topology, centre frequency, and bandwidth. The interface then shows a simulation of the insertion and return loss for the designed filter. In contrast to the ideal filter prediction given by the mathematical models, Prodigy Filter Designer creates a real designed filter, with known design variables and size.

Most importantly, Prodigy uses machine learning to calculate the real S-parameters of the designed filters, including all undesirable 3D effects (like metal loss, parasitics, and cross-coupling).

While Prodigy can display every filter achievable for a given topology, it does not necessarily display the best performance Marki can achieve for a given filter spec. The performance of Prodigy filters will be sufficient for many requirements. However, if Prodigy cannot produce a filter to meet a given requirement, there are additional techniques Marki designers can use to make further trades between close-in rejection, far-out rejection, size, and insertion loss to meet more exacting requirements.

Select the following link to try out Prodigy: https://bitly.ws/3cEve

