InnoSwitch5 Offline Flyback Switcher IC

Power Integrations has announced the release of the InnoSwitch5-Pro family of high-efficiency, programmable flyback switcher ICs. The single-chip switcher achieves over 95% efficiency with a novel secondary-side control scheme, which achieves zero-voltage switching (ZVS) without a dedicated and costly additional high-voltage switch. The new IC, which features a 750 or a 900 V PowiGaN primary switch, primary-side controller, FluxLink isolated feedback and secondary controller with an I2C interface, optimises the design and manufacture of compact, highly efficient single- or multi-port USB PD adapters.
Adnaan Lokhandwala, senior product marketing manager at Power Integrations said: “The combination of ZVS and GaN is power supply magic. Switching losses vanish, and we can leverage the low conduction losses of GaN to implement super dense adaptor layouts with far fewer components than asymmetric half-bridge (AHB) circuits or active clamp alternatives. For example, we have demonstrated 140 W/28 V USB PD adaptors in 4,2 cubic inches using only 106 components. The flyback topology used by InnoSwitch5-Pro ICs is much easier to implement than AHB, and can also operate from universal mains with or without a PFC stage.”
InnoSwitch5-Pro flyback switcher ICs feature lossless input line voltage sensing on the secondary side for adaptive DCM/CCM and ZVS control to maximise efficiency and simplify design across line and load. The ICs also feature a post-production tolerance offset to facilitate accurate output constant-current control of better than 2% to support the UFCS protocol.
Applications of the InnoSwitch5-Pro family are notebooks, high-end cell phones, and other portable consumer products, including designs that require the new USB PD EPR (Extended Power Range) protocol.
Read more...The next big shift in SA's energy infrastructure
Power Electronics / Power Management
High-voltage (HV) LiFePO4 battery energy storage systems, commonly referred to as BESS, which drastically improve the power reliability prospects for businesses, have been around for some time, but expect to see a massive surge in 2024.
Read more...Multi-channel electronic load series Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
ITECH has recently announced the release of their upgraded IT8700P+ series multi-channel electronic loads. This new series supports master-slave parallel configuration between all the modules, allowing for different modules to be mixed and matched for synchronisation.
Read more...Self-extinguishing batteries
Power Electronics / Power Management
The most commonly used electrolyte, which is highly combustible – a medium composed of a lithium salt and an organic solvent – is replaced with materials found in a commercial fire extinguisher.
Read more...Input power bus conditioners Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The FLHG-60 and the FLHGI-60 are designed to be used as the front-end to the company’s MGDD N input series, to develop full power solutions.
Read more...Hi-Rel DC-DC converter Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MGDD-06 series from GAÏA Converter is an ultra-wide input 6 W family of power converter modules, with a permanent input voltage range of 9 to 160 V DC.
Read more...Energy measurement IC CST Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The SY7T501 and SY7T502 are Silergy’s newest energy measurement ICs for cost-sensitive IoT applications such as smart-plugs, dimmers, power-strips, intelligent lighting, and other points of load.
Read more...UFS Ver. 4.0 embedded Flash memory devices EBV Electrolink
Computer/Embedded Technology
KIOXIA Europe has announced sampling of the industry’s first Universal Flash Storage (UFS) version 4.0 embedded Flash memory devices designed for automotive applications.
Read more...Reference design: USB-C PD and Qi charging
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s REF_TX15W_PD60W_N1 is the industry’s first turnkey solution to offer a PD and Qi multi-charger, allowing same-time charging via the USB-PC PD port and the Qi wireless power transmitter.