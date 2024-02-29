InnoSwitch5 Offline Flyback Switcher IC

Power Integrations has announced the release of the InnoSwitch5-Pro family of high-efficiency, programmable flyback switcher ICs. The single-chip switcher achieves over 95% efficiency with a novel secondary-side control scheme, which achieves zero-voltage switching (ZVS) without a dedicated and costly additional high-voltage switch. The new IC, which features a 750 or a 900 V PowiGaN primary switch, primary-side controller, FluxLink isolated feedback and secondary controller with an I2C interface, optimises the design and manufacture of compact, highly efficient single- or multi-port USB PD adapters.

Adnaan Lokhandwala, senior product marketing manager at Power Integrations said: “The combination of ZVS and GaN is power supply magic. Switching losses vanish, and we can leverage the low conduction losses of GaN to implement super dense adaptor layouts with far fewer components than asymmetric half-bridge (AHB) circuits or active clamp alternatives. For example, we have demonstrated 140 W/28 V USB PD adaptors in 4,2 cubic inches using only 106 components. The flyback topology used by InnoSwitch5-Pro ICs is much easier to implement than AHB, and can also operate from universal mains with or without a PFC stage.”

InnoSwitch5-Pro flyback switcher ICs feature lossless input line voltage sensing on the secondary side for adaptive DCM/CCM and ZVS control to maximise efficiency and simplify design across line and load. The ICs also feature a post-production tolerance offset to facilitate accurate output constant-current control of better than 2% to support the UFCS protocol.

Applications of the InnoSwitch5-Pro family are notebooks, high-end cell phones, and other portable consumer products, including designs that require the new USB PD EPR (Extended Power Range) protocol.

