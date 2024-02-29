Clearing the Static: ESD clothing and footwear

In the dynamic environment of an Electro Protected Area (EPA), the significance of ESD clothing is fundamental. This specialised attire plays a pivotal role in preventing people from charging the products that they are working with. It is therefore important to utilise ESD footwear and clothing, along with other grounding devices, including grounding heel straps, wrist straps, cords, and ESD surface mats. This comprehensive approach establishes a continuous path to ground, effectively dissipating any static buildup within the EPA.
The spectrum of ESD clothing encompasses a range of specialised garments tailored to the unique demands of an electrostatic-sensitive environment. This includes ESD lab coats, jackets, polo shirts, gloves, and various other forms of personal protective equipment. ESD clothing features the universal yellow ESD warning signs, to indicate that the personnel are authorised to work in the EPA.
ESD footwear, or foot grounders must be worn on both feet. They ensure constant contact with the floor, thereby mitigating the risk of static discharge. Industries such as electronics manufacturing, service and repair plants, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, where electronic components and devices are vulnerable, can benefit from the utilisation of anti-static shoes. Moreover, for rugged working environments where ESD damage prevention is paramount, conductive ESD boots and shoes prove to be indispensable.
Before procuring ESD clothing and footwear, it is incumbent upon the buyer to ascertain that the supplier can furnish the necessary certifications. Additionally, the products should undergo testing to ensure conformity with the requisite standards. This due diligence is instrumental in guaranteeing the efficacy of the ESD protective measures in place, thus fostering a secure working environment within the Electro Protected Area.
Single-phase EMC filters RS South Africa
Circuit & System Protection
TDK Corporation has expanded its portfolio of single-phase EMC filters for AC and DC applications up to 250 V and rated currents from 6 to 30 A.
Read more...New NeoMesh protocol stack version CST Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
NeoCortec has released an updated NeoMesh protocol stack version 1.6 firmware for its NC2400 and NC1000 module series, which now supports the new Sensirion SHT4xA temperature and humidity sensor series.
Read more...Robust case for sensitive electronics Actum Electronics
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
nVent Electric plc announced a new addition to its SCHROFF portfolio of products: a robust case family designed especially for protecting sensitive electronics in harsh environmental conditions.
Read more...NewFeed feeder protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
The NewFeed Feeder Protection Relay has been designed to protect the connection between solar farms and conventional power grids in both low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) distribution settings.
Read more...Clearing the Static Actum Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
The use of grounding products and testing equipment becomes essential to verify the proper functionality of static control systems in the work environment.
Read more...Mobile devices in hazardous areas Extech Safety Systems
Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
Five areas where the requirements of IS are important and substantial to avoid ignition via mobile devices have been selected, with all references to SANS 60079-11:2012.
Read more...Next-gen HVC series Future Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
TDK has announced its new generation of high-voltage contactors that can safely and reliably switch off continuous DC currents up to 500 A, and operating DC voltages up to 1000 V in lithium-ion batteries in 20 ms or less.