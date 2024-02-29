Next gen high-speed modular mounter

Yamaha Robotics recently announced that its new YRM10, a surface mounter that is the world’s fastest in 1-Beam/1-Head class mounting performance of 52 000 CPH, is available for purchase from 1 March 2024. This new addition is a next-generation, compact, high-speed modular mounter with space-saving qualities, and provides a combination of component compatibility and versatility. The new YRM10 was developed as a successor to the entry model YSM10.
While maintaining the compact size of the YSM10, this new machine uses the next-generation YR series platform, and introduces the latest technologies such as high-speed general-purpose versatility head and vision systems from the premium high-efficiency modular YRM20.
The 1-head solution mechanism, consisting of ten in-line heads and scan camera, supports a wide range of components while maintaining high speed without the need for head replacement. The system can simultaneously achieve high mounting accuracy of ±35 μm (Cpk ≥ 1.0).
In addition to supporting high-density mounting of 0201-sized chips to medium-sized or odd components, production quality capabilities are further improved by equipping the system with a side-view camera, and optionally setting a coplanarity checker that detects components with a floating lead.
