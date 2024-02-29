Categories

Input power bus conditioners

29 February 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

GAÏA Converter has released two new input power bus conditioner series, the FLHG-60 and the FLHGI-60. They are designed to be used as the front-end to the company’s MGDD N input series, to develop full power solutions.

The FLHG-60 bus conditioner designates a 60 W input front-end that enables and eases construction of power architectures for 24 and 28 V applications. The module includes an input Emi filter to remove both common and differential conducted input noise. This allows the device to comply with MIL-STD-461 and DO160 standards.

Also included is an input spike and surge limiter to protect against over-voltages, reverse-polarity protection. A soft start functions and a hold-up function is also standard.

The FLHG-60 effectively replaces all the input stage components in a DC-DC PSU design such as filters, voltage limiter, diodes, inrush current limiter, and hold-up modules. Being a single component, this drastically reduces space in the design and simplifies the overall architecture.

Thanks to its wide input range, the input bus conditioner operates with all standard battery voltages, with the following three modes of operation:

• Normal operation: When the input bus voltage is within its steady state range, the FLHG-60 acts like a buffer, transmitting the input power to the DC-DC architecture.

• High-voltage transient operation: The FLHG-60 clamps the input transient, limiting its output voltage to the maximum voltage acceptable by the downstream DC-DC architecture.

• Hold-up operation: This operation occurs when the input bus drops below the voltage to which the hold-up capacitor was previously charged. The FLHG-60 then connects the downstream converter input bus to the charged hold-up capacitor, to continue operation during the input bus drop.

The module is potted with a bi-component thermal conductive compound and packaged in a metallic case to ensure module integrity under sever environmental conditions. This product is, therefore, dedicated to avionics and military applications.

Like the FLHG-60, the FLHGI-90 designates a 90 W input bus front end for construction of power architectures. This module, however, includes a synchronisation output function and an ASP function that protects the application from abnormal surges, bit switching off the down-converter supply. Dedicated to comply with EN50155 and EN55022 standards, these front-end modules are designed to help with the design of power architectures for railway applications.

For more information contact Accutronics, +27 11 782 8728, sales@accutronics.co.za, www.accutronics.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 782 8728
Fax: 086 666 2645
Email: info@accutronics.co.za
www: www.accutronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Accutronics


